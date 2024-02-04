Kampf won't play against Islanders due to undisclosed injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs return to action Monday night from the All-Star break when they host the New York Islanders, but they will not have center David Kampf in the lineup.

The Leafs won’t have David Kämpf when they face the Islanders on Monday night. Sheldon Keefe says Kämpf suffered an injury before the break and now needs an MRI. “Day to day at this point until we find out more.” The Leafs are already missing Calle Järnkrok in their bottom six. — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) February 4, 2024

Head coach Sheldon Keefe offered that information Sunday as the Maple Leafs prepare for the start of the post-All-Star break portion of the schedule.

Keefe did not offer any information on the specifics of Kampf's injury. He has served as the Maple Leafs' fourth-line center for the majority of the season. While he does not have impressive offensive statistics to this point — David Kampf has 4 goals and 4 assists in 46 games — he has been a solid defensive player for Keefe and the Maple Leafs.

The Leafs are currently in the playoff structure as a Wild Card team, but much more was expected from them at the start of the season. Toronto finds itself in fourth place in the Atlantic Division with 58 points in 47 games. They are 13 points behind the first-place Boston Bruins.

The Leafs have three explosive offensive players in Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and William Nylander, but they have had issues with their defense and their goaltending. Matthews is the leading goal scorer in the league with 40, and he has a chance to reach the 70-goal mark by the end of the season.

Marner has 20 goals and 33 assists and has demonstrated that he is one of the most elusive players in the league. Nylander might have a chance to contend for the league's Hart Trophy (MVP) honors with 23 goals and 38 assists, but the explosive scoring of Matthews will probably prevent that from happening.