By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Toronto Maple Leafs might be in third place in the Eastern Conference, but it hasn’t been easy. This team is dealing with injury after injury and the latest setback is by no means ideal. Defenceman TJ Brodie, who already missed 12 games with an oblique issue, is back on the IR with an undisclosed injury after sitting out Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Flyers, per AP.

The blue-line continues to deal with health problems. Morgan Reilly and Jake Muzzins have both spent time on the shelf. Reilly recently returned, while Muzzins is still sidelined with a neck problem. The 32-year-old Brodie has eight points in 28 appearances in 2022-23 and also serves as a veteran presence for the Maples Leafs.

Despite all the injuries to their defence, Toronto is one of the best teams in the league at keeping opponents out of their net. They’re allowing just 2.61 goals per game, which ranks third in the NHL. The Leafs are also fifth in SOG allowed. Both Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov are doing a fine job in between the posts, too.

With the latest Brodie move, that means he’ll miss at least three more contests. In order to make up for the loss of Brodie, Toronto called up forward Bobby McMann from the AHL. He’s yet to make his NHL debut. The Leafs are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games and are back in action on Wednesday evening at home as they welcome the Nashville Predators to town, looking to extend a two-game winning streak.