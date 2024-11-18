The Toronto Maple Leafs have already been without the services of captain Auston Matthews for the last several games, as he's dealing with the effects of an upper-body injury. And now, another name has been added to their list of walking wounded.

Forward Calle Jarnkrok, who has yet to play this season, has undergone groin surgery and will be on the shelf for the foreseeable future. According to the Leafs, he's considered month-to-month.

Head coach Craig Berube admitted to being disappointed by the news, via NHL.com.

“Tough on Jarnkrok right from camp, obviously,” Berube said. “He’s got to get it fixed and he will be out a while. It’s too bad because he’s a player that we liked and can help us but really hasn’t had that opportunity to do that.”

Berube also painted a positive picture when asked if he anticipates Jarnkork being able to suit up for the Leafs later this season.

“Yeah, for sure,” Berube said. “I just think it’s one of those types of things, see how he heals up and how everything goes, so that’s where that’s at.”

Sans Jarnkork and Matthews, the Leafs will next hit the ice on Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Calle Jarnkrok is in his third season with the Maple Leafs

Originally selected with the 51st overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2010 NHL Draft, Jarnkrok would find himself being traded to the Nashville Predators in 2014 before ever suiting up in the Motor City; the deal brought veteran David Legwand back to Detroit.

Jarnkork went on to play several years with the Predators, including a run to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. He's also spent time with the Seattle Kraken and Calgary Flames before agreeing to a free-agent contract with the Leafs in 2022, scoring a career-high 20 goals in his first year with the team.

Unfortunately, Jarnkrok was limited to only 10 goals in 52 games played last season.