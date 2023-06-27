Despite failing to get past the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Toronto Maple Leafs plan to stick with head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Speaking ahead of the draft this week, new GM Brad Treliving confirmed that Keefe will be back in 2023-24 to lead the team.

Via Pierre LeBrun:

“Leafs GM Brad Treliving just now confirms Darren Dreger's report from a few weeks ago that Sheldon Keefe will be back as head coach of the Leafs next season.”

“We’re excited for him to do so,” Treliving told assembled media here at the draft.

Dreger also reported that an extension for Keefe is expected to follow this summer. The 42-year-old has been in charge of the Maple Leafs for four seasons now, leading them to a 50-21-11 this past season. Toronto finally won a playoff series as well for the first time in 19 years, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning.

But, things took a turn for the worse in the conference semis as the Florida Panthers rode their momentum and took down the Leafs in five games. Regardless, Keefe believed another early exit helped them grow. Via TSN:

“In terms of our core group, I feel like we have grown a lot together,” Keefe said in May. “On a day like today, it is really tough to feel or sense any sort of progress, but I do feel we have made progress as a group. A lot of the disappointment that comes in losing is attached to the excitement you have for your team and the potential that your team has.

That excitement and potential — I believe — is still very much there. I think we feel that. I think we feel good about the fact that we were able to push through the first round, and yet you also sense that you are so close, and the margin is so thin to get beyond that — to get from eight to four and ultimately from two to one. You feel close, and yet you recognize how far away it is.”

Stars William Nylander and Auston Matthews are both due for extensions in the coming months as well.