The New Jersey Devils continue their homestand as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Devils prediction and pick.

The Maple Leafs come into the game at 16-9-2 on the year, which is good for second in the Atlantic Division. Still, they are coming off back-to-back losses. First, they lost to the Washington Capitals, giving the Capitals another win on the road. Then, they hit the road to face the Penguins. After being down 2-1 in the first period, William Nylander scored on the power play to tie the game in the second. Still, the Maple Leafs would give up three goals in the third to fall 5-2.

Meanwhile, the Devils continue winning, and moving up the NHL power rankings. They are 18-10-2 on the year, which is good for second place in the Metropolitan Division. They have won three of their last five games but struggled last time out. They would face the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche took the 2-0 lead in the first and would score two more times as Scott Wedgewood stopped all 25 shots he faced in a 4-0 win.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Devils Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +114

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -137

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-118)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

Auston Matthews leads the top line for the Maple Leafs this year. Matthews has eight goals and ten assists in 18 games this year. He is joined on the top line by the team's leading scorer. Mitch Marner comes into the game with ten goals and 28 assists to lead the team with 38 points. Further, he has four goals and 11 assists on the power play. Finally, Max Pacioretty rounds out the line. Pacioretty has played in just 14 of 27 games this year, but has scored twice and added four assists.

The second line is now led by William Nylander, joined by John Tavares and Matthews Kines. Nylander is second on the team in points this year while leading the team in goals. He has 17 goals with 11 assists, good for 28 total points. Further, he has seven goals and six assists on the power play. Tavares is third on the team in points, having scored 12 goals and adding 11 assists. Finally, Kines is fifth on the team in points, scoring ten times and adding six assists this year.

Anthony Stolarz is expected to be in the net for the Maple Leafs in this one. He is 8-5-2 on the year with a 2.22 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. Stolarz is fourth in the NHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage. He stopped 23 of 25 shots last time out but took the loss. It was the fourth time in five games he has been above .900 in save percentage.

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Devils are led by a top-line of Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, and Stefan Noesen. Hischier is third on the team in points this year, while he leads the team in goals this year. Hischier has 15 goals and 12 assists this year while scoring five goals and six assists on the power play. Meier comes in with nine goals and 11 assists this year while having two goals and three assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Noesen has 13 goals and nine assists this year, with six goals and three assists on the power play.

The leading scorer for the team is Jesper Bratt, who leads the second line. Bratt has 13 goals this year, and 24 assists, giving him his team-leading 37 points. Further, he has four goals and 13 assists on the power play. He is joined by Jack Hughes. Hughes is second on the team in points this year. He has 11 goals and 24 assists this year, good for 35 points. Further, he had four goals and 13 assists on the power play.

Jacob Markstom is expected to be the goalkeeper for the Devils in this one. He is 13-6-1 on the year with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He has been solid as of late. Markstrom has won four of their last five games overall. Last time out, he allowed just two goals on 19 shots. Further, he has allowed two or fewer goals in three of his last five games overall.

Final Maple Leafs-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Devils come in as favorites in this NHL fixture. Still, this should be a solid defensive game. The Maple Leafs are fifth in the NHL in goals against, while the Devils are sixth. Still, the Devils score nearly a goal more per game and are the best power-play unit in the NHL. That will be the difference.

Final Maple Leafs-Devils Prediction & Pick: Devils ML (-137)