The Toronto Maple Leafs have had no problems with the Seattle Kraken since they joined the league, winning six of seven matchups. Their most recent victory was a 4-1 result at home on Halloween this season, which extended their winning streak to four games. It isn't surprising that the Leafs have so much success against the Kraken, as Seattle made the playoffs just once since their inception, and Toronto has been one of the league's best teams over that span. The Maple Leafs are chasing down the Florida Panthers to regain their spot as the best team in the Atlantic Division. At the same time, the Kraken are seventh in the Pacific Division and nine games below .500. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Kraken prediction and pick.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Kraken Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -160

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-190)

Moneyline: +135

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs. Kraken

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: TVAS, TSN4, ESPN+

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Maple Leafs have been dominant over the first two games of their road trip, winning 4-3 against the Edmonton Oilers and 6-3 against the Calgary Flames. Toronto is hoping for more consistency from their players, but their offense should be able to lead them to victory in this game. The Maple Leafs have one of the most talented offenses, and their powerplay has improved after a slow start. Meanwhile, the Kraken have the 22nd-ranked penalty kill and the 24th-ranked defense.

Could we see Anthony Stolarz's return in this game? Stolarz had been lights out with the Leafs before his knee injury but now could return at a perfect time. Stolarz was 9-5-2 with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage at the time of his injury.

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

Maple Leafs fans will want to see more consistency from their team, as it's hard to predict which version of them will show up on any given night. Toronto is in the middle of a two-game winning streak, but they had lost three consecutive games before that while scoring just one goal in each game. The same thing happened before that losing streak: they won three games in a row but went through an offensive slog before that stretch, where they barely scored any goals. The Kraken will need some good fortune to win this game, and the Maple Leafs showing up in their lousy form would be a great sign.

Seattle's defense has been subpar over the past three games. Joey Daccord has allowed nine goals but has a save percentage well above .900. Daccord will beg for better defense in this game, as it could be a long night against the Maple Leafs if he gets bombarded by shots.

Final Maple Leafs-Kraken Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs have been dominant on this road trip and against the Kraken over the past few seasons. However, it's a spot where Toronto has found a way to lose games over the past decade. It's a bit of a risky play, but with no real lean on the total, we'll take Stolarz to return and help the Leafs continue the dominance with a massive victory.

Final Maple Leafs-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs -1.5 (+160)