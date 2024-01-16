Some premier NHL action will be on tap on your Tuesday as the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Edmonton Oilers. It's time to take a look at our NHL odds series where our Maple Leafs-Oilers prediction and pick will be made.

Finding themselves on the midst of a three-game losing streak, the Toronto Maple Leafs could use a win in the most desperate of ways. Nonetheless, Toronto still sits in a good position with a 21-12-8 record and is in third place within the Atlantic Division Standings. Without question, the Maple Leafs want to get the losing monkey off their backs rather sooner or later before they hit the panic button.

Meanwhile, the hottest team in all of hockey in the Edmonton Oilers are putting together one of the more impressive turnarounds in recent memory. Remember, this is a squad that began the year with an underwhelming 5-11-1 record but have seemingly caught fire ever since. Fast forward nearly two months, and Edmonton looks like a bonafide Western Conference contender at 23-15-1 and winners of ten consecutive games. Can the winning train continue chugging along for yet another matchup?

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Oilers Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +118

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 6.5 (-154)

Under: 6.5 (+126)

How to Watch Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Maple Leafs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The biggest thing that the Maple Leafs will want to figure out on Tuesday is through their usual high-octane offense that has hit a slight bump in the road as of late. Not to mention, but holding leads late would also be a good start to get back to the win column before these losing ways become far too common of a pattern.

All in all, this offense is one of the best that the league has to offer when it is clicking on all cylinders. However, Toronto has only mustered up a combined five goals in its previous two games. For a team that does happen to be scoring a whopping 3.51 goals per contest, don't be surprised if Toronto is due for a bounce-back performance on the offensive end of the ice. For this to come true, keep your eyes peeled on leading points-getter William Nylander and top-goals scorer Auston Matthews to make some big-time plays with the puck when it matters most.

Yes, receiving a strong effort in between the pipes from whoever is getting the goaltending start will also be a critical aspect in this one. At the end of the day, none of the net minders have grossly stood out by any means, but Toronto desperately needs someone to stand on their head and serve as ultimate equalizers when it's all said and done.

Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Has this team become allergic to losing? It seemingly appears that way. While the Oilers may be the hottest team in hockey, there may not be another squad in all of sports that is winning at such a high frequency than Edmonton.

Without a doubt, the most difficult challenge that the Oilers will continue to face is playing an insanely high-level night in and night out, but Edmonton must keep in mind that they'll just have to focus at the task at hand and take this process one game at a time. Already embarking on a franchise-record winning streak, the Oilers star power has undeniably been shining bright. For example, center Connor McDavid has tallied nine points over his previous five games and looks to be hitting his stride at the perfect time. With its stars shimmering as intensely as the Milky Way Galaxy, be on the lookout for the top line to inflict some serious damage all night long.

Last but definitely not least, the Oilers will need to improve upon their power-play prowess from last time out. Despite winning in Montreal, Edmonton only went a combined 1-5 on the extra-man attack. Simply put, capitalizing in this department could be the difference in coming out victorious or falling short against a Maple Leafs crew that should not be taken lightly in the slightest.

Final Maple Leafs-Oilers Prediction & Pick

Obviously enough, the wise thing to do in this situation is to not pick against the team that is currently on a ten-game winning streak. Furthermore, the Oilers are at home where they've gone 11-6-1 within the confines of their own arena. Simply put, Edmonton is way too scorching hot to not choose them at this given time.

Final Maple Leafs-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Oilers -1.5 (+160)