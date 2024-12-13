ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will head to Hockeytown to face the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. It's time for an Original-6 showdown as we share our NHL odds series and make a Maple Leafs-Red Wings prediction and pick.

The Maple Leafs are coming off a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks, while the Red Wings fell 4-1 to the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1. Ultimately, this will be the second meeting between the Leafs and Wings this season. The Maple Leafs are 38-28 against the Red Wings over the past 66 games. Additionally, the Leafs are 6-3-1 over the past 10 games against the Wings, including 4-1 in five games at Little Caesars Arena. The Leafs defeated the Wings 3-1 on November 9, 2024, at Scotiabank Arena. The teams have combined for under 6.5 goals in five of seven previous games.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Red Wings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Red Wings Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -176

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs Red Wings

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NHL Network and FanDuel Sports Detroit

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Maple Leafs are flying high and looking better than ever after another win. Ultimately, their offense is still struggling, even with Auston Matthews back.

Matthews has nine goals and 10 assists through 20 games, including one snipe on the powerplay. Also, he has done well in the faceoff circle, winning 211 draws and losing 170. Mitchell Marner did not score on Thursday. However, he has been generally good this season, scoring 10 goals and 28 assists, including four conversions on the powerplay. William Nylander has been on fire. So far, he has 18 goals and 11 assists, including seven snipes on the extra-man attack. John Tavares has netted 12 goals and 13 assists, including three tips on the powerplay. Additionally, he has been a genius in the faceoff circle, winning 273 draws and losing 212.

The core four represent an offense that is just 23rd in goals and 25th in assists. Additionally, they have not shot the puck well, as they are 21st in shooting percentage. The Leafs also have struggled on the extra-man attack, ranking just 2oth on the powerplay.

The Maple Leafs took a hit when Anthony Stolarz left the game with a lower-body injury. Therefore, it is likely that Joseph Wall will be in the net. Wall is 8-3 with a 2.16 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921. He will play behind a defense that is second in goals against. Additionally, he will back a group that has excelled in killing penalties, ranking seventh on the penalty kill.

The Maple Leafs will cover the spread if they can spread out all over, with the core four finding some chances at the net. Then, the defense must continue clamping and not allow shooting lanes.

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

There are rumors that the Red Wings might make roster changes due to their early-season struggles. Ultimately, they have some stars on offense, but they have not done enough.

Lucas Raymond has been good. So far, he has 11 goals and 19 assists. Dylan Larkin has been great, with 12 goals and 11 assists, including six conversions on the powerplay. Furthermore, he has been excellent in the faceoff circle, winning 342 draws and losing 262. Alex DeBrincat has remained solid. Overall, he has 12 goals and 11 assists, including six snipes on the powerplay.

These players will represent a struggling offense that is just 29th in goals and assists. Furthermore, they have not shot the puck well, ranking 24th in shooting percentage. However, they have thrived on the extra-man attack, ranking eighth on the powerplay. He will play behind a defense that is 18th in goals against. Also, they have struggled to kill penalties, ranking 31st on the penalty kill.

The Red Wings will cover the spread if Raymond, Larkin, and DeBrincat can find some space and carry the scoring. Then, they must stop the core four and not allow them to skate freely.

Final Maple Leafs-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs are 16-13 against the spread, while the Red Wings are 17-12 against the odds. Moreover, the Leafs are 6-6 against the spread on the road, while the Wings are 9-5 against the odds at home. The Maple Leafs are 10-17-2 against the over/under, while the Red Wings are 12-17 against the over/under.

The Maple Leafs are the better team right now and have produced better results. Consequently, they will do enough to take down the Wings in Detroit. The Maple Leafs cover the spread on the road.

Final Maple Leafs-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs -1.5 (+138)