The NHL Global Series continues as we continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings- Senators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The NHL Global Series continues in Sweden as the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Detroit Red Wings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings- Senators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Maple Leafs join the Global Series coming in at 8-5-2 on the year. They are also coming in off of two straight wins against fellow opponents from Canada. First, it was a win over the Calgary Flames, and then last time out, it was against the Vancouver Canucks. In that game, the Canucks took the lead in the first period on a power-play goal, and after giving one back, had the lead after one period after a second power-play goal. Toronto would come out strong in the second period though. William Nylander scored first, and then Noah Gregor added another to give them a 3-2 lead going into the third. Two more goals would be added in the third period, as the Maple Leafs won 5-2.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings kicked off the Global series yesterday against the Senators. In the first period, the Red Wings struggled. Brady Tkachuk scored twice in the first ten minutes, While Jake Sanderson added a third to give them a 3-0 lead. In the second period, Josh Norris made it 4-0, but the Red Wings would come firing back. Lucas Raymond started the scoring for the Red Wings at 9:39 into the period. They would add three more in the period to tie the game. With no goals in the third, the game went to overtime, where Tim Stutzle scored to give the Senators the overtime victory.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Red Wings Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+170)

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 6.5 (-128)

Under: 6.5 (+104)

How to Watch Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: NHL Network

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Maples Leafs Will Cover The Spread

For the Maple Leafs scoring stsrts with the combination of William Nylander and Auston Matthews. Nylander leads the team in points this year, coming into the game with 22 on the season. He has scored ten goals while adding 12 assists on the year, which is tied for the team lead. Further, he has been solid on the power play, scoring four goals and adding four assists on the power play this year. Auston Matthews leads the team in goals this year, coming into the game with 13 of them. He also has six assists to give him 19 points on the year. On the power play, Matthews has been solid, coming in with four goals and two assists.

Beyond the top two guys, there is a lot of help from Mitchell Marner, John Tavares, and Morgan Rielly. Marner comes into the game with five goals on the year and is tied for the team-high with 12 assists. Meanwhile, he has five of those assets, plus one goal on the power play. Tavares comes into the game with six goals on the year and ten assists, giving him 16 points. Rielly is a help on the offensive end from the blue line. He comes in with just two goals but also has ten assists on the year.

The Maple Leafs have been solid on the power play this year. They come in ranked sixth in the NHL on the power play on the season, with a 28.3 percent success rate. On the penalty kill, Toronto has not been as good. They rank 28th in the NHL in penalty kill success rate.

The Maple Leafs are expected to send Joseph Woll to the goal today. He is 5-4-0 on the year with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He has not been as good in November though. In his four games, he has allowed four or more goals. In the only game, he did not allow that many, he did not start but came in for a relief appearance and saved 18 of 19 shots in the game.

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread

It is Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat who lead the way for the Red Wings this year. Larkin comes in as the team leader in points on the year with 17. He has five goals and a team-leading 12 assists on the season to give him 17 points. Still, the majority of his work is on the power play. For the year, he has three goals and eight assists on the power play. Meanwhile, DeBrincat comes into the game with 11 goals and five assists on the year. His 11 goals lead the team and is five more than the next-highest total on the season. His 16 points rank second on the team, and three of the goals, plus two of the assets come on the power play this year.

It is Lucas Raymond who is second on the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with six of them, while also having six assists this year. Meanwhile, Andrew Copp and Joe Veleno both also come in with five goals. Both of them also have two assists in the year to give them seven points.

The Red Wings do get some support from the blue line while on offense as well. Moritz Seider and Shayne Gostisbehere both have been contributing. Seider comes into the game with a goal but has ten assists to give him 11 points on the year. Meanwhile, Gostisbehere comes in with four goals and eight assists on the season. In the first game of the Global Series, he scored once and had two assists in the game.

The Red Wings this year sit fourth in the NHL in goals per game on the season, scoring 3.67 goals per game. They are tenth on the power play this year with a 22.2 percent conversion rate. Further, they are 16th on the penalty kill this year, with a 78.9 kill percentage.

It will be Alex Lyon making his first appearance of the year in goal for the Red Wings. This is his fourth NHL team after spending his first four years with the Flyers, then a year with the Hurricanes, and last year with the Panthers. He has made 31 starts in his NHL career, and Lyon has a 3.05 goals-against average in those games.

Final Maple Leafs-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The Red Wings are coming in off a hard-fought overtime game yesterday, and Toronto did not play yesterday. They also have some great goal-scorers who move the puck well and with speed. The speed will be the difference in this game. The prediction in this Maple Leafs-Red Wings game is Toronto gets up early and can hold on for a cover.

Final Maple Leafs-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Toronto Maple Leafs -1.5 (+170)