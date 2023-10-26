The Toronto Maple Leafs travel all the way down to Texas to take on the Dallas Stars. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Maple Leafs-Stars prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Maple Leafs are 4-2-0 to begin this season. They William Nylander, and John Tavares both lead the team with 10 points. Nylander has an even amount of goals and assists while Tavares has seven assists. Auston Matthews is the team leader in goals. He has netted seven on the season. In net, the Maple Leafs have allowed 3.33 goals per game.

The Stars have yet to lose a game in regulation this season. They are 4-0-1, and are showing an ability to be very dominant. Joe Pavelski leads the team in goals, but he has just three on the season. Four different players have three assists on the season for the Stars. Their highest point total is six. The Stars are also very good in net. They allow just 2.00 goals per game this season.

Joseph Woll is the likely starter for the Maple Leafs. Scott Wedgewood is the confirmed starter in goal for the Stars.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Stars Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+210)

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-260)

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How to Watch Maple Leafs vs. Stars

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: TSN Direct, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Maple Leafs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Leafs are catching a break not having to shoot on Jake Oettinger in this game. Toronto will be facing Wedgewood in this game. He has made one start this season, and it was not the best game. He allowed four goals on 40 shots against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Maple Leafs will take their shots in the offensive zone, so Wedgewood will have some saves to make. If the Maple Leafs can put a few in the back of the net, they will cover this spread.

Woll has done a good job this season. He has wins over the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Washington Capitals this season, and a loss against the Chicago Blackhawks. However, in those games, Woll is only averaging 1.44 goals allowed, and he has a save percentage over .950. Woll has been good, and the Maple Leafs will need him to take care of business in this game.

Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win

Dallas has been playing well all season. They have scored three goals per game, and they allow just two. The Stars spread the love, and they get contributions from a lot of different skaters. 10 different players have scored a goal for the Stars, and 13 different players have recorded an assist. Every shift makes their presence known, and it shows. If the Stars can continue to get help from everyone, they will cover the spread.

Final Maple Leafs-Stars Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be a close one. To make my pick, I will be looking at solely the goaltending matchup. With that, I trust Woll, and the Maple Leafs more. I think they can hold the Stars to just a couple goals, and in turn, lead the Maple Leafs to a win. I will be taking Toronto to cover the spread.

Final Maple Leafs-Stars Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs -1.5 (+210), Under 6.5 (-124)