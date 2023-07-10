With the 2023 MLB Futures Game behind us, fans have had time to reflect after seeing the future stars of the game in action. The game was hosted in Seattle and featured a dominant pitching performance from the National League as they won 5-0. Marcelo Mayer, shortstop from the Red Sox, stole the show however with his Fenway Park inspired cleats. Check out our MLB news for more breaking content!

Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer is wearing custom cleats in the #FuturesGame that have actual dirt from Fenway Park in the Nike swoosh 🤯 (via @stadiumck) pic.twitter.com/qAoCcQp7Ka — MLB Life (@MLBLife) July 9, 2023

Marcelo Mayer was drafted fourth overall in 2021 as a Shortstop by the Boston Red Sox and is currently ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the MLB. He was featured in his first Futures Game in 2023 and turned in one of the best performances on the team. The stars of the show, however, were Mayer's custom cleats that he donned honoring Fenway Park in the most literal way.

The shoe features green uppers to resemble the green monster and they're overlayed with white leather, similar to that on a base or baseball. The tops feature the Fenway Park scoreboard with “Seattle” as the visiting team, a nod to where the 2023 Futures Game took place. The cleats feature gold hits throughout and give it a shimmering look in the sun. Finally, the Nike swooshes on the cleats are filled with actual dirt from Fenway Park. These are without a doubt some of the coolest custom cleats we've seen in recent years.

Marcelo Mayer smokes a single in his first Futures Game AB! He stole second right afterword.

pic.twitter.com/ubOjBnrWjP — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) July 8, 2023

Batting second for the American League, Mayer impressed with the first hit of the game in his first-ever Futures at-bat. Immediately following his hit, Mayer took off and stole second base, showing his versatility as an all-around player. Red Sox fans were delighted to see him succeed in the short time of action he say and are already calling for him to be brought up to the big leagues. It's only a matter of time before we see the No. 4 prospect hit Fenway for real.