Houston Basketball fans have endured a stressful first week of March Madness. Star senior guard Marcus Sasser reaggravated a groin injury he first suffered in the team’s conference tournament, and lockdown defender Jamal Shead is dealing with a knee issue after the Cougars opening game in the NCAA Tournament.

All of the ailments and questions just piled on top of what was a more challenging than expected, 63-52, victory over No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky. The good news, though, is the program is being led by two warriors determined to fight through any discomfort they are feeling ahead of Saturday’s Round of 32 meeting with the Auburn Tigers.

Marcus Sasser: “I’m 100 percent playing tomorrow.” Jamal Shead: “I’m 100 percent going tomorrow,” Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde Tweeted Friday.



Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl always has his teams prepared, but the absence of the AAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year would have made his job much easier. As it stands, Houston is already going to be at a home court disadvantage in the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. They will need their leaders to be in top form.

Sasser, in particular, leaves a huge void when not on the court due to his ability to score points (16.7 points per game) and apply pressure in the backcourt (1.6 steals per game). The offense just does not flow with the same purpose or success with him sidelined. A minutes limit might be on the mind of head coach Kelvin Sampson, as Sasser has already re-injured the area once.

Realistically, Houston basketball is not going to obtain a magical healing elixir in one day’s time. They will need a complete effort against a strong defensive team. The Cougars can win ugly when they have to, as evidenced by Thursday night, but Sasser and Shead’s positive health update increase their ceiling substantially.

The quest to compete for a National Championship in their backyard rolls on Saturday, 7:10 p.m. ET.