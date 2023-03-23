The UCLA Bruins could be without one of their key pieces in the Sweet 16 against Gonzaga on Thursday night, as big man Adem Bona is questionable for the contest, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

“His presence is much-needed against Zags forward Drew Timme – who might have a field day anyway against the Bruins frontline tonight,” Goodman tweeted on Thursday.

“By the game day, we’re going to see how I feel,” Bona said on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old didn’t play in No. 2 seed UCLA Basketball’s Round of 64 win against the No. 15 UNC Asheville Bulldogs due to a shoulder issue, but the team rolled to an easy 86-53 victory without him.

Bona was in the starting lineup against the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats, scoring six points and adding two blocks over 20 minutes of action to help the Bruins squeak out a 68-63 win.

The Nigerian native is a crucial piece of UCLA’s defense; the unit enters the Sweet 16 ranked second in the nation with just 87.8 points allowed per 100 possessions adjusted, according to KenPom. It’s an even more significant game for both UCLA and Gonzaga as it comes on the 17th anniversary of the memorable Bruins victory over Adam Morrison and the Bulldogs in the 2006 Sweet 16.

With or without Adem Bona, the UCLA Bruins will have their hands full with Bulldogs star big Drew Timme. The No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs defeated No. 14 Grand Canyon and No. 6 TCU en route to their Sweet 16 berth.

It’s a stiff test for UCLA as they continue marching towards the ultimate goal of the school’s first national championship since 1995.