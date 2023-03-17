Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Iona Gaels take on the UConn Huskies. Our March Madness odds series has our Iona UConn prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Iona UConn.

This is a fantastic matchup with great storylines. The fact that this game between Iona — a team based in New York State — and Connecticut, which has a high number of New York-based alumni, is being played in Albany means we should have a raucous, packed arena. That should add to the quality and passion attached to this contest.

The big story here is that Rick Pitino, back in the NCAA Tournament as the coach of Iona, has been heavily linked to a few jobs in the college basketball coaching carousel. One of them is St. John’s, in the Big East. Pitino could be coaching against a future Big East opponent. How this game evolves might give him a really good idea of what he needs to do to compete in the Big East and confront opponents such as UConn. Pitino, remember, used to coach at Providence in the 1980s. He took the Friars and a point guard named Billy Donovan to the 1987 Final Four, losing to Jim Boeheim and Syracuse in the national semifinals. Pitino against UConn is terrific theater in itself; the coaching carousel angle adds more spice to this clash.

UConn knows that in a wide-open NCAA Tournament bracket, it has a great chance to make a run to the Final Four, given the uncertainties surrounding the No. 1 seeds in the field. UConn suffered a number of tough losses in Big East play, but the Huskies were superb in nonconference games. Leaving the Big East to return to non-con games could be the best thing for the Huskies in March Madness.

Here are the Iona-UConn March Madness odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

March Madness Odds: Iona-UConn Odds

Iona Gaels: +9.5 (-110)

UConn Huskies: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How To Watch Iona vs. UConn

TV: TBS

Stream: CBSSports.com, March Madness app, fuboTV

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT

Why Iona Could Cover The Spread

Rick Pitino in the NCAA Tournament. Is there really anything else to say? Iona was a very competitive No. 15 seed two years ago against No. 2 seed Alabama in the NCAA Tournament. The Gaels didn’t win, but they pushed Bama for a good portion of the game before fading late. This year, Iona is a 13 seed, two notches better than the 2021 Iona team which reached the Big Dance. Iona has speed which can outflank UConn’s muscular but not ultra-quick lineup. If Iona can spread the floor and hit 3-pointers, this game could be really close. Iona is getting a lot of points, too. It could lose by nine and still cover. That’s a very distinct possibility, especially with an elite coach on the Gaels’ sideline.

Why UConn Could Cover The Spread

The Huskies know they didn’t play their best at the Big East Tournament. They are going to be highly motivated to play a much sharper brand of ball. They are not going to drift through this game. They will be all over Iona’s offense and should suffocate the Gaels. The other thing to note is that while Iona is quick, UConn is powerful and tall. UConn has so much size and length that if Iona doesn’t shoot well, UConn should be able to clean up on the glass. Rebounding is why UConn will win comfortably.

Final Iona-UConn Prediction & Pick

UConn probably wins outright, but Iona will indeed keep this game fairly close. UConn by 6 points.

Final Iona-UConn Prediction & Pick: Iona +9.5