The No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) face the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Action tips off at p.m. ET. Below we continue our March Madness odds series with a Maryland-Alabama prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Maryland came from behind to take down No. 9 seed West Virginia 67-65 in the first round. The Terrapins covered 65% of their games while 65% went under the projected point total. Alabama had an all-time bad beat and didn’t cover against No. 16 seed Texas A&M-CC in the first round but still came away with a comfortable 96-75 win. The Crimson Tide covered 56% of their games while 53% went under.

Here are the Maryland-Alabama March Madness odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

March Madness Odds: Maryland-Alabama Odds

Maryland: +8.5 (-110)

Alabama: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How To Watch Maryland vs. Alabama

TV: TBS

Stream: March Madness Live

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

Why Maryland Could Cover The Spread

Maryland is one of the sneakiest eight seeds in the tournament as they slide in at No. 19 overall in KenPom. The Terrapins feature a well-balanced roster that ranks in the top 35 in both offensive and defensive efficiency. They make their mark on the defensive end of the floor, however, as they allowed just 63.2 PPG – the 23rd-lowest mark in the country. A huge factor in their chances of covering will be who controls the pace. Maryland plays at a snail’s pace with the 322nd-ranked tempo in Division-1. Compare that with Alabama which holds the fifth-fastest pace in the country.

Maryland guard Jahmir Young. The 6’1″ senior leads the team with 15.9 PPG while also chipping in 4.7 RPG and 3.1 APG. The Charlotte transfer thrived in the Big Ten this season but was notably left off the All-Big Ten team. That being said, Young is a dangerous scorer who can fill up the box score in a number of different ways. In addition to averaging 1.2 threes per game, Young gets to the line early and often with 5.0 free throw attempts per game. He struggled mightily in their win over West Virginia, however, as he shot just 1/5 from the floor. That being said, Young has a number of 20-point games on the year and will likely need to dial in some of his early-season magic if the Terrapins want to pull off a major upset.

The X-factor for Maryland is sophomore Julian Reese. The 6’9″ forward is a load underneath thanks to his 230-pound frame. For the season, he averages 11.4 PPG and 7.3 RPG while shooting a highly-efficient 63% from the floor. Reese played hero in their win over West Virginia, scoring 17 points, pulling down nine rebounds, and blocking three shots. He will be a vital piece of the puzzle against Alabama as Maryland’s stout defense is put to its toughest test of the season.

Why Alabama Could Cover The Spread

Alabama has been arguably the most dangerous team in the country this season thanks to their elite two-way play. The Crimson Tide feature one of the most dominant offenses in the country with their ability to score inside and out. They play at a frantic pace and in turn average the third-most points per game in the country. Alabama is all about pace and space as they give plenty of room for driving lanes with a plethora of shooters. Their 10.2 threes per game ranks seventh nationally but will be put to the test against Maryland’s top-20 three-point defense. Perhaps the biggest X-factor for the Crimson Tide is their ability to defend and rebound. Alabama quietly ranks third nationally in defensive efficiency and holds the 11th-highest rebound rate.

Alabama is led by projected top-three pick Brandon Miller. Miller may be the best all-around player in the country as he averages 19.1 PPG, 9.2 RPG, and 2.1 APG. He is a force on the defensive end of the floor as well, recording 1.8 STOCKS (steals plus blocks) per game. He shockingly did not score in their first-round win but that may be the result of playing just 19 minutes. With some extended rest, expect Miller to come out firing in a huge matchup for the Crimson Tide.

Final Maryland-Alabama Prediction & Pick

Maryland had a massive comeback after an absolutely abysmal first half against West Virginia. While the comeback was certainly impressive, a team like Alabama won’t allow you to claw back if you give up an early lead. Given Alabama’s season-long dominance and offensive firepower, I expect the Crimson Tide to roll in this one and win by double digits.

Final Maryland-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Alabama -8.5 (-110)