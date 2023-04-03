The big day has finally come and the 2023 NCAA March Madness Tournament will finally crown a champion from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The San Diego State Aztecs will meet with the Connecticut Huskies for the National Champion as the action kicks off on CBS at 9:20 p.m. ET.

The San Diego State Aztecs have made it thus far by being the most cohesive unit we’ve seen in college basketball this year. Their glowing facet has been their defense as the Aztecs play a suffocating on-ball style. They’ve managed to make it this far in the tournament, however, with just one of their players averaging double-digit scoring. While most of their starters and bench average anywhere from six to nine points in a balanced scoring attack, Senior Guard Matt Bradley has emerged as the only Aztec in double figures with his 12.7 PPG, which doesn’t even rank in the top 150 nationwide.

In the biggest game of the season, we’ll be taking a look at Matt Bradley’s over/under point total and provide a prediction and pick for the NCAA March Madness Final Game. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Matt Bradley over/under points prediction and pick.

Here are the Matt Bradley March Madness odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

March Madness Odds: Matt Bradley over/under points Odds

Over: 12.5 (-106)

Under: 12.5 (-120)

Why Matt Bradley Could Cover The Over

Matt Bradley is averaging just slightly over the total for tonight at 12.7 PPG. He’s been the offensive motor that drives the Aztecs, but is also a willing passer and prioritizes himself on defense. With a player as unselfish and defensive-minded as Bradley, it’s always scary to take the over for the point total. Bradley could walk away with a 10-point triple-double en route to a National Championship and still not see his total go over.

He shined in their Final Four game against FAU with 21 points and six rebounds. His stellar performance was validated by Lamont Butler’s final shot, but he’ll need more help than just a buzzer-beater to take down UConn. The Huskies are a staunch defensive team themselves, so Bradley may feel the need to pressure himself into scoring at-will. With how easy it was his last time out, look for Matt Bradley to come out hot and find some sneaky looks inside the paint.

Why Matt Bradley Could Cover The Under

While Bradley enjoyed a hot shooting night last game, it’s important to note that he was a non-factor against Creighton with two points in 20 minutes of action. In their dominant win against Alabama, Bradley scored just six points with one rebound and four personal fouls. The Huskies are extremely well-anchored down low, so Bradley could see himself get into some foul trouble early in this game. If he’s undisciplined early, Brian Dutcher will be quick to sit him and save him for the second half.

Matt Bradley has scored more than 12 points just twice this tournament, and neither of those times have been against a truly dominant opponent like Connecticut. If his shots aren’t falling early, Bradley could see himself resort to a facilitating role and focusing on the defense that got them here in the first place. While he’s their leader in scoring, expect to see another balanced offensive attack from the Aztecs.

Final Matt Bradley over/under points Prediction & Pick

Bradley was the star for the Aztecs in their last win, but he’s been a much different scorer for the majority of this tournament. While he has the hot hand, expect this total to be a lot closer than most think. Odds makers are begging bettors to take the over given Bradley’s last performance. It’s much more likely that he scores something like nine points and has a great night otherwise if the Aztecs can get it done. Still, let’s go with his under for this one.

Final Matt Bradley over/under points Prediction & Pick: UNDER 12.5 points (-120)