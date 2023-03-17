Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The NC State Wolfpack take on the Creighton Bluejays. Check out our March Madness odds series for our NC State Creighton prediction and pick. Find out how to watch NC State Creighton.

There are plenty of elite players in the NCAA Tournament, some of them genuine superstars. There aren’t superstars in this game between N.C. State and Creighton, but there might be one of the best one-on-one duels anywhere in March Madness.

North Carolina State big man D.J. Burns has been an essential piece of a revival for the Wolfpack this season under head coach Kevin Keatts. Burns is a strong, burly, thick big man who can throw his weight around yet use deft footwork in the low post. He is a load to deal with, and opponents of the Wolfpack have to be able to contain him as a scorer and on the glass.

Creighton has big man Ryan Kalkbrenner, who is a tall giant in the post. His size and length will deter a lot of shots. He is an instinctive, perceptive low-post defender who makes it very hard for opponents to finish over him. Creighton lost six straight games early in the season when Kalkbrenner was ill. When Kalkbrenner has been healthy, Creighton has been a very good team because Kalkbrenner is a reliable last line of defense who will stop drives and deter opponents at or near the rim. He cleans up messes and relieves pressure from his other four Bluejay teammates.

The battle between Burns and Kalkbrenner will be worth the price of admission alone.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the NC State-Creighton March Madness odds:

NC State Wolfpack: +5.5 (-115)

Creighton Bluejays: -5.5 (-105)

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How To Watch NC State vs. Creighton

TV: TNT

Stream: CBSSports.com, March Madness app, fuboTV

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET, 1:00 p.m. PT

Why NC State Could Cover the Spread

The Wolfpack were smoked by Clemson in the ACC Tournament. That matchup was horrendous for the Wolfpack. Against most other teams, they have been able to function fluidly on offense in halfcourt situations, getting balanced production from their lineup and being able to use their quickness on the perimeter to good effect. The Wolfpack have a lot to prove and should come out of the gate fired up to play as an underdog. Creighton had a very inconsistent Big East Tournament, playing a bad game against Xavier one night after a strong game versus Villanova. North Carolina State can take the fight to Creighton here.

Why Creighton Could Cover the Spread

The Bluejays are simply a very good team with Ryan Kalkbrenner on the floor. It’s that simple. Kalkbrenner doesn’t just block or alter shots himself. What he also does is allow his teammates to exist in comfortable, appropriate defensive roles, which also enables those same teammates to not be overburdened at the defensive end of the floor. This helps their offense and makes Creighton a good two-way team in which every player on the court feels he can make significant contributions and gets involved in the group effort. Kalkbrenner will outplay D.J. Burns and win this game for the Jays.

Final NC State-Creighton Prediction & Pick

This game is worth staying away from. Creighton is better, but North Carolina State was so bad in its previous game that it’s hard to imagine the Wolfpack playing another clunker. Pass on this one and maybe wait for a live play.

Final NC State-Creighton Prediction & Pick: Creighton -5.5