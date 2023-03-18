Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Texas Longhorns. Our March Madness odds series has our Penn State Texas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Penn State Texas.

The Texas A&M Aggies lost just four games against the SEC all season long. A&M held up really well in a conference with Alabama, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, plus a dangerous Kentucky team, a strong Tennessee team, a good Missouri team, an NCAA Tournament-level Auburn team, and a Mississippi State team which also made the Big Dance. A&M did a lot of good work against the SEC and was hard to punch out.

Penn State dominated that A&M team in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Thursday. A&M got off to a quick 9-5 lead in the first five minutes. After that, it was all Penn State. The Nittany Lions led by almost 25 points and cruised home for an easy 76-59 win over the Aggies. That was a huge statement by head coach Micah Shrewsbury, veteran guard Jalen Pickett, shooting star Andrew Funk, and the rest of the Nittany Lions, who are all playing terrific basketball in March after struggling for much of February. Penn State needed a late-season five-game winning streak to make the NCAA Tournament. Now that the Nittany Lions are in the bracket, they look like a completely different team. We’ll see if they can continue to beat Texas-based teams when they face the Longhorns.

Here are the Penn State-Texas March Madness odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

March Madness Odds: Penn State-Texas Odds

Penn State Nittany Lions: +5.5 (-120)

Texas Longhorns: -5.5 (-102)

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How To Watch Penn State vs. Texas

TV: CBS

Stream: CBSSports.com, fuboTV

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET, 4:45 p.m. PT

Why Penn State Could Cover The Spread

Penn State is white-hot right now. Shooting, defense, coaching, they’re all coming together for the Nittany Lions, who have been nearly flawless over the past two weeks. Penn State has won six of its last seven games, and nearly all of those six wins have been very high pressure games PSU needed to keep its season alive. The one game Penn State lost, to Purdue, was not necessary for the Nittany Lions to make the NCAA Tournament. They had already clinched a berth in the field based on their three previous wins at the Big Ten Tournament. When a team plays this well under pressure, it’s really hard to bet against it, and PSU can cover even if it loses by five points.

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread

Texas played a strong game against a good Colgate team in the first round. The Longhorns’ offense would break down and fail in previous NCAA Tournaments, but this offense — with Marcus Carr and Sir’ Jabari Rice — looks more reliable and durable. The Longhorns are playing great. The tough Big 12 Conference prepared them for the rigors of March Madness. This team wants to win for interim head coach Rodney Terry. Penn State has done a lot of heavy lifting and is bound to feel a little fatigue at some point. The Longhorns are an attractive, compelling choice here.

Final Penn State-Texas Prediction & Pick

The Penn State wave of momentum has not been stopped, but Texas looks like a strong team which is ready to make a statement and go to the Sweet 16. Take Texas.

Final Penn State-Texas Prediction & Pick: Texas -5.5