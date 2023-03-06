Marcus Davenport was a first-round pick in 2018. Since then, he has long been seen to have superstar potential. Nevertheless, the Texas-San Antonio product has struggled with ailments. This includes season-ending foot and shoulder problems in 2019 and 2021. He has also spent the last two seasons on a dismal New Orleans Saints squad. Davenport is now in free agency, and we’ll see where he ends up. Here we’ll look at the three best landing spots for Marcus Davenport in the 2023 NFL free agency, including the Kansas City Chiefs.

Davenport is a formidable athlete, standing at 6’6 and weighing 265 lbs. Of course, he has immense strength, which has always made him a challenge for opposing blockers. He often had the advantage of facing single-team blocking due to playing opposite perennial Pro Bowler Cam Jordan. However, he has never been known for being a big-time sack finisher. Still, despite logging only half a sack this past season, Davenport had a respectable 14 quarterback pressures. Back in 2021, though, he did pretty well with nine sacks, 21 quarterback pressures, 39 tackles, and three forced fumbles. To become a Pro Bowl-caliber player, Davenport will need to remain injury-free and benefit from playing on a team that can score points and force opponents into passing situations. Unfortunately, the New Orleans Saints ranked 22nd in scoring this past season.

Davenport’s inconsistent career production and a disappointing performance in 2022 make it unlikely that the Saints will try to re-sign him. Despite his physical abilities and age (26), it is expected that another team will offer him a contract that New Orleans is unwilling or unable to pay. Spotrac.com estimates that his next contract will average about $23 million per year as he enters unrestricted free agency.

Let’s look at the best landing spots for Davenport.

3. Green Bay Packers

As Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed prepare to become free agents, the Green Bay Packers will have to restock their defensive line. However, they are unlikely to pursue top players such as Daron Payne or Javon Hargrave from the free-agent class. Instead, they might consider signing a player like Davenport, who is talented but often injured, to a one- or two-year contract.

Keep in mind that Davenport had a career-high 9.0 sacks in 2021 but only played 43 percent of the snaps in 2022. This was the third time in his five-year career that he played 53 percent of the snaps or less. Despite his injury history, Davenport is a powerful player at only 26 years old. Signing a short-term contract could motivate him to perform well and secure a big contract in the future.

2. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears require reinforcements on the defensive line, specifically at defensive end. Recall that their pass rush was the worst in the league last season, with only 20 sacks in 17 games. This lack of pressure exerted immense stress on an injury-plagued secondary. The trades of Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn did play a role, but the deficiency in the pass rush had a significant impact on the defense’s effectiveness.

The Bears would benefit from adding Davenport to their roster. Remember that he possesses the explosiveness required for an effective pass rusher despite his underwhelming performance in the previous season with the Saints. He is also in his prime, and his flexibility in lining up on the edge or the interior is an asset. Davenport’s experience in a 4-3 base defense also makes him a potentially effective contributor for the Bears.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

If the Kansas City Chiefs release Frank Clark, their edge rushing squad would significantly weaken. This can make Davenport a viable option for the team. Take note also that Chiefs GM Brett Veach tends to sign former first-rounders who haven’t met expectations to short and cheap contracts. That’s similar to what’s being projected for Davenport. Don’t forget that he has had at least 34 pressures in four consecutive years and graded above 70.0 in each year of his career. He can provide the Chiefs with juice in the pass-rushing department while complementing George Karlaftis.

Although Davenport has had a mixed career in New Orleans, he recorded nearly 10 sacks in a season just two years ago. He would benefit from playing alongside 6’7 Chris Jones, an interior pass-rusher, who draws double teams regularly. This can then free up Davenport for better sack numbers. Furthermore, George Karlaftis, who had six sacks as a rookie, could develop into a reliable partner for Davenport.

Davenport’s size and play at the edge position, alongside Jones, would be a formidable duo in Steve Spagnuolo’s system. If Davenport can maintain his great play and just stay healthy, he could eventually earn a long-term contract from the Chiefs.