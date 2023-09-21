Actress Margaret Qualley recently shared what she and husband, Jack Antonoff are envisioning in the future. For Qualley, motherhood and family life with Antonoff is what's next.

In the cover story for a magazine's October 2023 issue, Qualley expressed her excitement about building a home and having something to care for. She mentioned her desire to have children one day. But clarified that she's not there yet and intends to continue her career in the film industry for the time being.

Qualley and Antonoff's relationship has been marked by a mutual desire for a family from the early stages of their romance. The actress recalled a moment during their early dating days when she tried on a Chanel wedding dress for a runway show. Then, she held a friend's baby, asking Antonoff, “What do you think?”

Her feelings for him were evident even then, as she admitted to having “this huge crush on him.”

The couple made their relationship public in March 2022, and news of Antonoff's proposal broke in May of the same year.

One year after their engagement, Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff exchanged vows in a New Jersey wedding attended by notable figures like Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey.

Prior to her relationship with Antonoff, Qualley described her transient lifestyle with minimal furnishings and a lack of commitment to making a home. However, she now finds happiness in building a life with Antonoff, describing it as “the best feeling in the world” and expressing her excitement and ease about their love.

Antonoff, a Grammy winner, has previously voiced his desire for fatherhood, emphasizing how much fun it seems.