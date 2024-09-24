After the smash hit that was Barbie, Margot Robbie will star with Jacob Elordi in the next movie from Saltburn director Emerald Fennell.

Deadline reports that Robbie and Elordi will star in Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights. Additionally, Robbie will produce it via her LuckyChap label. MRC will also finance the movie.

Wuthering Heights will be the third collaboration between LuckyChap and Fennell. The studio also produced Fennell's previous two movies, Promising Young Woman and Saltburn. However, this is the first time that Robbie will appear in one of the director's projects.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi will play Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, respectively, in the upcoming movie. Fennell is set to write, direct, and produce it. Wuthering Heights is currently in pre-production, with a UK shoot planned for 2025.

Wuthering Heights is a novel by Emlie Brontë, released in 1847. While it has been adapted in the past, this will be a star-studded adaptation.

This also marks a reunion for Fennell and Elordi. The latter starred in Saltburn as Felix Catton in the movie. Barry Keoghan, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, and Alison Oliver also starred in it.

Jacob Elordi first gained notoriety for his in Netflix's Kissing Both series. He would go on to land a starring role in HBO's Euphoria and also played Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla.

While Saltburn was shut out at the Oscars, Emerald Fennell's first movie, Promising Young Woman, received five nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Lead actress Carey Mulligan also received a Best Actress nomination.

Who is Margot Robbie?

Margot Robbie is a two-time Oscar nominee for her performances in I, Tonya and Bombshell. She also received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture for Barbie, which she produced.

She had her breakthrough in 2013 when she starred in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street. Robbie acted amongst heavy hitters like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Kyle Chandler, and Matthew McConaughey.

From there, Robbie starred in Focus, The Legend of Tarzan, Suicide Squad, and I, Tonya. She also had a cameo in The Big Short in 2015.

Robbie starred in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019. DiCaprio and Brad Pitt also starred in the movie.

Her other recent credits include Amsterdam, Babylon, and Asteroid City. Robbie has also reprised the role of Harley Quinn in the DCEU (now DCU) in Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad.

In 2023, Robbie produced and starred in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. She played the title role alongside Ryan Gosling's Ken. The ensemble also featured the likes of America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell.

Barbie was the biggest movie of the year, grossing over $1.4 billion at the box office. It also received eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor (for Gosling). It won one award, Best Original Song, for “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish.

As a producer, Robbie has also produced TV series. She is credited as an executive producer of Maid and Mike. Her other producer credits include movies Terminal, Dreamland, and The Humming of the Beast.