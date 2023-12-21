Mariah Carey is now single, but is she ready to mingle?

After seven years of dating, Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have officially called it quits, according to an exclusive source for Page Six. The 14-year age gap between the iconic singer, 54, and the 40-year-old dancer and choreographer became a significant factor in their separation, as Tanaka expressed a desire to start a family, a wish not currently shared by Carey.

“He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at,” the source revealed, shedding light on the differing priorities that ultimately led to the decision to part ways.

Mariah Carey, who shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, had been relatively private about her personal life. Confirming her relationship with Tanaka in 2016 during an interview with the Associated Press, Carey emphasized her reluctance to discuss her personal affairs. However, the couple's romantic involvement had a history predating their public acknowledgment. Tanaka served as a backup dancer for Carey's Adventures of Mimi Tour in 2006.

Insiders also shared that Tanaka's desire to “start having his own life” contributed to the breakup. Although the couple briefly split in 2017, they quickly reconciled. Recent signs of trouble surfaced when Tanaka was notably absent from Carey's 54th birthday party in March and her trip to Aspen this month. Furthermore, he was missing from Carey's “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour, which kicked off in November.

The end of their relationship marks a significant chapter in Carey and Tanaka's history, which has seen them navigate both personal and professional spheres since their initial connection in 2006. As Carey embarks on a new chapter, fans are left to reflect on the seven-year journey that has now come to an end.