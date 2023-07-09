The Seattle Mariners are going for the series win against the Houston Astros Sunday afternoon! This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Mariners-Astros prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Mariners seem to have the Astros number as they lead the season series 4-2 right now. Seattle won the first two games of the series before losing a close on Saturday night. Against the Astros this season, Seattle is batting .274 with five home runs and 31 runs scored. On the mound, the Mariners have a solid ERA of 2.55 with a 0.91 WHIP. In 53 innings pitched, the Mariners have allowed just 38 hits and walked only 10. Five of the six games have been quality starts by the Mariners starting pitchers.

Houston is batting just .200 against Seattle this season. They have just three home runs and in six games played, the Astros are averaging less than three runs per game. Things have not been much better on the mound as the Astros are pitching to the tune of a 5.19 ERA and 1.60 WHIP. However, they do have a 10.2 K/9, so the Astros are striking out a decent amount. Three of the six starts for Houston have been quality.

Logan Gilbert will start against Brandon Bielak in this game.

Here are the Mariners-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Astros Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+128)

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-154)

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Astros

TV: Root Sports Northwest, AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Logan Gilbert has been pretty good this season and he is coming off a complete game shutout effort against the San Francisco Giants. On the season, Gilbert has a 3.82 ERA, 100 strikeouts and 1.02 WHIP in 101 1/3 innings pitched. He has also been much better pitching on the road this season. When away from Seattle, Gilbers has a 3.49 ERA, a WHIP under 1.00 and an opponent batting average of .217. Five of Gilbert's six wins have come on the road this season. With him on the mound in Houston, the Mariners have a great chance to cover the spread and take the series.

The Mariners have already faced Bielak this season. It was only his second start of the season, but Seattle was able to have success. Bielak lasted just 4 2/3 innings as the Mariners scattered 10 hits and three runs. Seattle also did not register a strikeout against Bielak in that game. They clearly saw the ball well, and if they can hit like that again, this spread will be very easy to cover.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Although Bielak struggled against the Mariners his last time facing them, he is riding a lot of momentum heading into this game. He is coming off seven shutout innings against the Colorado Rockies and he allowed just two hits in that game. The Mariners are not great offensively, despite what we have seen this series. If Bielak can get his pitches working in this start, the Astros will keep this game close and cover the spread.

The good news for Houston is this is a home game. Bielak is very good when pitching in Houston. He is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA (4.82 on the road), a K/9 over 9.0, just two home runs allowed and an opponent batting average of .194. Those are some impressive home splits, so Bielak should be at the top of his game in this one. Houston will need it as their bullpen is a little bit depleted, as well. As long as Bielak can go six strong, the Astros will cover this spread.

Final Mariners-Astros Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game with both pitchers riding a hot hand. However, the Mariners seem to have the Astros number and I expect that to conitnue with Logan Gilbert on the mound. Houston is without Yordan Alvarez still and Jose Altuve recently hit the IL. The offense in Houston is hurting, so Gilbert should take full advantage of that.

Final Mariners-Astros Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (+128), Under 8.5 (-122)