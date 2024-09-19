The Seattle Mariners suffered a brutal loss to the New York Yankees by the score of 2-1 in extra innings on Wednesday, with Julio Rodriguez getting thrown out at third base in a bizarre play, and manager Dan Wilson opened up on the loss.

“I don't know think I've seen that before,” Dan Wilson said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The Yankees had taken a 2-1 lead on an Anthony Rizzo RBI double in the top of the 10th inning, but the Mariners were in a good position to tie the game in the bottom of the inning. The situation was runners on first and third with no one out and Randy Arozarena at the plate.

Yankees reliever Ian Hamilton then struck out Randy Arozarena for the first out, but his bat flew out of his hands, directly at Julio Rodriguez, who was on third base. He dodged the bat, but then took too much time getting back to third base, and Austin Wells threw the ball to Jazz Chisholm Jr. to tag out Rodriguez for the second out in the inning. Hamilton then went on to strike out Justin Turner to end the game, clinching a playoff spot for New York.

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez explains bizarre play

Rodriguez explained why he did not quickly get back to third base on the play, saying that he thought the play would get called dead.

“After I saw the bat, I thought it was going to be a dead play,” Rodriguez said, via Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “… Then they would pick up the bat, and then I was going to go back to third. And then I heard Manny yelling, ‘Get back to third.' That's when I got back to third. At that moment, I wasn't really thinking about the game. I was just thinking about getting away from the bat coming at me. That was a first for me.”

Rodriguez said he asked umpire Jeremy Rehak for an explanation as to why the play was not called dead.

As a result, the Mariners dropped to 77-75 overall on the season. The playoffs seem unlikely after the two losses to the Yankees in this series. They are five games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They are three games out of a wild card spot behind the Minnesota Twins, and are 2.5 games back of the red hot Detroit Tigers as well.

The Mariners will look to salvage the last game of the series against the Yankees with a win before going to play the Texas Rangers this weekend.