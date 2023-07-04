The Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants clash on the Fourth of July! This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Mariners-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Mariners won a close one on Monday after a wild ninth innings. Seattle and San Francisco were tied 2-2 heading into the ninth inning before Seattle scored four runs to go up 6-2. The Giants answered with three of their own but could not get the tying run across and what was once a low scoring game became a 6-5 final score. Teoscar Hernandez, Eugenio Suarez and Mike Ford had two hits each in the game. Julio Rodriguez drove in three runs for the Mariners in the win. Andres Munoz picked up the win after throwing a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

Blake Sabol had two hits for the Giants while five other players recorded a hit. Sabol record all of the Giants RBI as both of his hits were home runs. He hit a two-run shot in the fourth and a three-run shot in the ninth. Logan Webb allowed just two runs through six innings and struck out 11. Camilo Doval picked up his third loss of the season after allowing four earned runs in the ninth.

Logan Gilbert will get the start against Keaton Winn.

Here are the Mariners-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Giants Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+158)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-192)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Giants

TV: Root Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 4:35 PM ET/1:35 PM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Logan Gilbert is having an okay season on the mound for Seattle. He has a 4.19 ERA and a 5-5 record. However, his WHIP is just 1.06 and he has 93 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched. Gilbert has also pitched better on the road this season. When away from home, Gilbert is 4-1 with a 4.11 ERA, 51 strikeouts and .228 opponent batting average. He is very good on enemy grounds and that should not change much in this game. The Mariners were able to hold the Giants down in game one of this series, so the gameplan is obviously right. If Gilbert can have a good start, the Mariners will cover the spread.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Keaton Winn is slotted to make his second start of the season after dazzling in his first one. In his first start, Winn went six innings, allowed just two runs on three hits and struck out three against a pretty good Toronto Blue Jays team. He was in the long relief for his first three appearances, so his arm is conditioned to go deep into the game. The Mariners are not the best hitting team, and Logan Webb was able to strike out 11 in Monday's game. Winn is not the biggest strikeout pitcher, but he does a good job limiting the hits. If he can create weak contact against a struggling offense, the Giants should have no problem covering the spread.

Final Mariners-Giants Prediction & Pick

This is a tough game to predict. Both pitchers are pretty good and you never know which team is going to show up with their bats. The Giants and Mariners are both capable of scoring some runs, but they can just as easily be shut out. I expect this game to be close, so I am rolling with the Giants to cover the spread as underdogs.

Final Mariners-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants +1.5 (-192), Over 8 (-105)