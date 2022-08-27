Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto gets real on Julio Rodriguez once being close to signing with Angels

The Los Angeles Angels shocked the baseball world in 2017 when they came to terms with Shohei Ohtani on a multiyear deal. There was also a possibility that the Angels could have signed another standout international prospect earlier in the year.

Julio Rodriguez was among the most coveted talents of the international signing period in 2017. In the end, the versatile outfielder from the Dominican Republic joined the Seattle Mariners organization for a $1.75 million bonus. He was listed at No. 9 in MLB.com’s prospect rankings for the 2017-18 international signing period.

The Mariners had to go all out to sway Rodriguez to join the organization.

During Rodriguez’s press conference for his mega contract extension agreement with the Mariners on Saturday, team general manager Jerry Dipoto revealed that the Angels were close to signing the then 16-year-old prospect. In the end, Seattle swooped in with a top offer to sign him. Overall, it was quite a franchise-altering move for the club.

“What a seismic shift that turned out to be, particularly in our division,” Dipoto said.

Had the Angels signed Rodriguez, they would have then had a dilemma over just who between him and Mike Trout would patrol center field. Still, a lineup featuring Trout, Rodriguez and Ohtani would have given opposing pitchers quite a headache when facing the Angels.

Rodriguez has since lived up to the high expectations that were placed on him when he took his talents to the Mariners. He is the odds favorite to win the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year Award, as he has so far recorded 20 home runs and 64 RBI in 109 games played.

Seattle currently holds the second spot in the American League wild-card race thanks to their 69-57 record.