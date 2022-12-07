By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Outfielder Mitch Haniger has found a new home in the big leagues, as he’s decided to take his talents to the Bay Area, signing a three-year deal worth $43.5 million with the San Francisco Giants. Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto “respected” Haniger’s decision, even though Seattle obviously wanted him back.

At the very least, Dipoto and the Mariners can take heart over the fact that they won’t get to see Haniger have plenty of chances to face Seattle since the two sides are now in separate leagues, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

“He went out and found out that his market was pretty robust and we respected it and wish them well. Frankly, I’m glad he landed outside of the American League. I’m happy for him.”

Haniger is coming off a decent 2022 MLB season with the Mariners in which he batted .246 and registered a .308 OBP and a .429 slugging percentage. Moreover, Haniger hit 11 home runs and drove in 34 RBI in just 57 games. Injuries have always been an issue with Haniger, but when healthy, he can be quite a contributor at the plate. Since 2017, Haniger has not posted an OPS+ lower than 108 in a season, peaking at +139 in 2018 when he also got his first — and only so far — All-Star appearance.

With the Giants, the now ex-Mariners hitter, who turns 32 later this month, will look to boost San Francisco’s offense in the outfield. In 2022, the Giants were 10th in the entire big leagues with an outfield wRC+ of 105 and 16th with a collective fWAR of 6.3.