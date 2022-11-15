Published November 15, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Seattle Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez just finished a memorable rookie campaign in the big leagues, capping it all off with a shiny trophy in the form of the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year award. Rodriguez was a huge reason why the Mariners were finally able to end their playoff drought, and while they were not able to progress past the American League Division Series, they could remain postseason contenders in the years to come.

Julio Rodriguez actually suffered a finger injury in what would eventually turn out to be the Mariners’ final game of the 2022 season — Game 3 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros — but it did not seem serious enough to be of any concern for his status in the 2023 MLB season.

Via Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:

“Julio Rodríguez said the broken left pinkie finger he suffered in ALDS Game 3 is ‘definitely getting better’ and that he began light baseball activity three days ago. Asked if he would’ve played in a would-be Game 4, Rodríguez said: ‘Oh, for sure.'”

Rodriguez nearly got all first-place votes in the AL Rookie of the Year award balloting, per ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez.

“Rodriguez received 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Rutschman came in second with one first-place vote, 18 second-place votes and nine thirds. Kwan came in third with Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr., Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena and Mariners pitcher George Kirby also receiving votes.”

Julio Rodriguez batted .284 with 28 home runs, 75 RBI, and 25 stolen bases in 2022.