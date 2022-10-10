Julio Rodriguez reacts to viral fan celebration of Mariners’ comeback win

Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez couldn’t be any happier to see fans celebrate like crazy after their epic comeback win against the Toronto Blue Jays in the MLB playoffs.

In case you missed it, the Mariners pulled off an incredible victory over the Blue Jays after it looked like they were on the verge of defeat. Seattle fell behind 8-1 at the end of the fifth inning, with the team seemingly losing all hope of sweeping the Wild Card series.

However, a two-part rally in the sixth and eighth innings allowed the Mariners to tie the game at 9-9 before sealing the deal and the 10-9 victory in the 10th inning. Naturally, it sparked all sorts of reactions from Seattle fans, with one specific celebration catching the attention of Rodriguez.

On Twitter, Rodriguez shared what seemed to be a CCTV footage from Toyota of Seattle. The service center crew of the business can be seen watching the game before exploding with joy as the Mariners complete their comeback.

Rodriguez clearly enjoyed it as he reacted to the post with the perfect caption.

We enjoy it different in the PNW!!!🤪💙 https://t.co/BEefeCzmKI — Julio Rodriguez🇩🇴🦁 (@JRODshow44) October 10, 2022

While the job is far from over for the Mariners, even us would be that ecstatic if our favorite team pull off a comeback like what Seattle did against Toronto.

Julio Rodriguez and co. are now moving on to the ALDS of the MLB playoffs where they’ll be facing the Houston Astros. That will be a whole new difficult challenge for the team, though the Mariners can certainly expect the Seattle fan base to cheer for them like crazy.