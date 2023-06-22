Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais is not a happy man after his team suffered yet another loss to the New York Yankees in the ongoing series in the Big Apple. The Mariners lost the second leg of their four-game set against the Yankees Wednesday night to the tune of a 4-2 score, leaving Servais clearly frustrated.

“You have got to compete every night,” Servais told reporters after the game, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “You have got to fight from the first inning on. We are better than that. We know we are. It's a collective group coming together saying we're going to fight and compete. We are not doing that.”

The Yankees got to a 4-0 lead before the Mariners scored their first run in the eighth inning with a solo homer from pinch-hitter Dylan Moore. The Mariners would add another run in the ninth inning with a Jarred Kelenic sacrifice fly that plated Julio Rodriguez. However, the effort was too little and too late for Seattle, who lost to the Yankees as well in the series opener Tuesday, 3-1.

Seattle has now lost three of its last four games and is now down to two games under .500 with a 35-37 record — good for just fourth in the American League West division.

Luis Castillo picked up the pitching loss for the Mariners, as he allowed three earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts in five innings of work on the mound.

The Mariners will look to avoid getting swept by New York in Thursday's series finale.