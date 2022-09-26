Mariners get positive injury updates on Julio Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez with MLB playoffs nearing

The Seattle Mariners received positive injury updates on OF Julio Rodriguez and 3B Eugenio Suarez amid their AL Wild Card pursuit. Mariners reporter Daniel Kramer shared an in-depth report on Rodriguez, Suarez, and Cal Raleigh on Monday.

Injury updates from Jerry Dipoto: • Julio Rodríguez (lower back) "looks great" and should be back Monday

• Eugenio Suárez (index finger) is likely going to be activated tomorrow

• Cal Raleigh (left thumb) is "really battling through"; playing time will be dictated by pain — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) September 26, 2022

“Injury updates from Jerry Dipoto:

• Julio Rodríguez (lower back) ‘looks great’ and should be back Monday.

• Eugenio Suárez (index finger) is likely going to be activated tomorrow.

• Cal Raleigh (left thumb) is ‘really battling through’; playing time will be dictated by pain.”

Julio Rodriguez is the favorite for Rookie of the Year. The Mariners recently signed him to a massive contract extension and he is the future of the franchise. Seattle is counting on Rodriguez to lead them to the playoffs.

Suarez is a productive third baseman with ample amounts of power in his bat. Meanwhile, Raleigh has broken out this year and is also a valuable source of pop in the lineup.

Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez’s impending returns are great news for the Mariners. However, Raleigh’s timetable is unclear given this report. Seattle may opt to rest him ahead of the playoffs unless the Baltimore Orioles make the Wild Card chase interesting.

Seattle currently holds a 4 game lead over the Orioles for the final AL Wild Card spot. They should be able to clinch their first playoff berth since 2001 sooner rather than later barring a collapse. And with Julio Rodriguez making his return, Seattle will be a forced to be reckoned with in the postseason.

The Mariners are getting healthy at the right time.