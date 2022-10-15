Mariners legend Felix Hernandez throws out first pitch ahead of pivotal ALDS Game 3 vs. Astros

Seattle Mariners former ace and Cy Young winner Felix Hernandez threw out the first pitch for Game 3 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros. Unfortunately for Hernandez, the Mariners never made it to the MLB Playoffs during his time on the ball club. Seattle’s 2022 postseason appearance snapped a 20-year postseason drought for the Mariners organization.

Forever our King 👑 pic.twitter.com/PO1Jlz0Sen — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 15, 2022

The Mariners’ previous inability to make the postseason was certainly not Felix Hernandez’s fault. He was one of the best pitchers in baseball from 2009-2015, making 6 All-Star teams during that span and winning the AL Cy Young award in 2010. Hernandez posted a league leading 2.27 ERA in 2010 while also leading the league in innings pitched.

Felix Hernandez once again led the league in ERA during the 2014 campaign en route to a second place finish in Cy Young voting. He struck out at least 200 batters in each season from 2009-2014.

The Mariners entered Game 3 trailing the Astros in the ALDS 2-0. They have been unable to contain Houston’s potent lineup despite getting to Justin Verlander in Game 1.

Perhaps Felix Hernandez will be their good luck charm. He’s one of the most historic players in Mariners’ history. Ken Griffey Jr and Ichiro Suzuki are two of the most notable names to ever don a Mariners uniform, but “King Felix” isn’t far behind. His pure pitching prowess was a treat for fans to watch for years.

Seattle will look to climb back into this series with Felix Hernandez in attendance in their first home playoff game in over 20 years.