The Seattle Mariners designated RHP Chris Flexen for assignment, per Robert Murray. The Mariners needed to make room for RHP Trevor Gott, who was returning from the IL, which ultimately led to this decision.

The Mariners needed an open roster space and Flexen's 2023 performance certainly made this decision easier to make. Across 17 games pitched (four starts), Flexen owns a lackluster 7.71 ERA. He's struck out 29 hitters while walking 19 as well. However, he is still just 28-years old and has a decent big league track record.

Flexen broke into MLB during the 2017 campaign with the New York Mets. He spent three seasons with the Mets but struggled during his tenure in New York. Following the 2019 season, Flexen didn't pitch in 2020 but joined the Mariners in 2021. He immediately turned his career around, pitching to the tune of a 3.61 ERA across 31 starts. He was sharp in 2022 while serving in a hybrid role, recording a 3.73 ERA over 22 games pitched (11 starts).

Mariners' 2023 season, roster

The Mariners' 2023 season hasn't gone according to plan. Seattle is in fourth place in the American League West, sporting a 38-39 record as of this story's publication.

They are still in the mix for an AL Wild Card spot, but they currently trail the first place Texas Rangers by 8.5 games in the AL West.

Their pitching depth is strong though. This was also likely part of the reason why they decided to DFA Chris Flexen. Seattle's starting rotation consists of: Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller, and Bryan Woo.

They have the potential to turn their season around, but they need to find consistency soon.