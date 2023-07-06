The Seattle Mariners made corresponding moves involving two pitchers on Thursday, as the team designated left-handed starter Tommy Milone for assignment and selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Isaiah Campbell. The moves come days after the Mariners traded a pair of relievers to the New York Mets.

Milone started two games for the Mariners this season and pitched well in both. He started Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants, taking the loss despite allowing only one earned run. He walked four batters and gave up four hits across 4.1 innings. Milone also started a game in April for the Mariners, allowing a run on three hits and two walks in 4.2 innings of work.

Milone likely will not get claimed by another team, meaning the 36-year-old will head back to the minor leagues where he's made 11 starts this season in Triple-A. He has a 3-1 record with a 4.47 ERA in the minors this season.

A little bit of history comes with the call-up of Campbell. He will be the first Portuguese-born player in MLB history once he makes an appearance for the Mariners. He was originally slated to start Thursday's game but Seattle has since shifted to George Kirby for the start.

Campbell has been nothing short of brilliant in the minors since being drafted by the Mariners in 2019. He has a 2.01 ERA in 61 games dating back to 2021. This season Campbell has a 2.63 ERA in 23 relief appearances, adding 27 strikeouts and five saves.

The Mariners are a disappointment this season after breaking a 20-year playoff draught in 2022. Seattle sits five games out of a playoff spot as the All-Star break looms.