The full details of Julio Rodriguez’s potential $470 million deal with Mariners are bonkers

Julio Rodriguez signed an extension with the Seattle Mariners. It was originally reported by Jeff Passan to be worth at least $210 million dollars over 14 years with the potential to increase to over $400 million with incentives. However, Passan followed that up with a far more in-depth look at the contract. Buckle up, because this is one heck of a complicated deal.

Jeff Passan posted an entire thread on Twitter explaining the details of Julio Rodriguez’ contract extension.

“THREAD: There’s a lot to digest on Julio Rodríguez’s extension with Seattle, per ESPN sources. The deal could be for 8, 13, 16 or 18 years. It guarantees Rodriguez $210 million. If it maxes out, it will be the largest ever: $470 million. The details are important. Here they are,” Passan tweeted.

Here is the thread in it’s entirety from Passan.

Jeff Passan finished off the thread by stating the likeliest outcome for Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners.

“The likeliest outcome? Julio Rodriguez is a Seattle Mariner through 2037 and makes at least $320 million. Probably much more. And if he turns into the monster that he shown he is in his rookie season, it could be the most financially lucrative deal in American sports history.”

This is a complicated yet incredible contract. Rodriguez is a 21-year old rookie and he may have just signed the “most financially lucrative deal in American sports history.”

The deal is risky for Seattle without question. As talented as Rodriguez is, there are no guarantees in baseball. The San Diego Padres signed Fernando Tatis Jr to a long-term extension at a young age and that has not panned out as planned.

Nevertheless, Julio Rodriguez is an emerging star and is set to be the face of the Mariners franchise for a long time.

