The full details of Julio Rodriguez’s potential $470 million deal with Mariners are bonkers

Julio Rodriguez signed an extension with the Seattle Mariners. It was originally reported by Jeff Passan to be worth at least $210 million dollars over 14 years with the potential to increase to over $400 million with incentives. However, Passan followed that up with a far more in-depth look at the contract. Buckle up, because this is one heck of a complicated deal.

Jeff Passan posted an entire thread on Twitter explaining the details of Julio Rodriguez’ contract extension.

“THREAD: There’s a lot to digest on Julio Rodríguez’s extension with Seattle, per ESPN sources. The deal could be for 8, 13, 16 or 18 years. It guarantees Rodriguez $210 million. If it maxes out, it will be the largest ever: $470 million. The details are important. Here they are,” Passan tweeted.

Here is the thread in it’s entirety from Passan.

The base of the deal is for eight years and $120 million. It includes this season and runs through 2029. After 2028, the Mariners must decide whether to pick up a club option. The size and length of that depends on Rodriguez’s performance in MVP voting. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 26, 2022

The option is for eight or 10 years on top of the original deal. Depending on how Rodriguez fares in MVP voting — wins and finishes — it can range anywhere from $200-$350 million. If the Mariners pick up the option, Rodriguez’s guarantee in the deal is at least $320 million. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 26, 2022

Now, if the Mariners don’t pick up the option after Year 7, Rodriguez has a player option after Year 8 for five years and $90 million — thus, the 13-year structure and $210 million floor. He could turn it down and hit free agency right before his 30th birthday, too. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 26, 2022

Jeff Passan finished off the thread by stating the likeliest outcome for Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners.

“The likeliest outcome? Julio Rodriguez is a Seattle Mariner through 2037 and makes at least $320 million. Probably much more. And if he turns into the monster that he shown he is in his rookie season, it could be the most financially lucrative deal in American sports history.”

This is a complicated yet incredible contract. Rodriguez is a 21-year old rookie and he may have just signed the “most financially lucrative deal in American sports history.”

The deal is risky for Seattle without question. As talented as Rodriguez is, there are no guarantees in baseball. The San Diego Padres signed Fernando Tatis Jr to a long-term extension at a young age and that has not panned out as planned.

Nevertheless, Julio Rodriguez is an emerging star and is set to be the face of the Mariners franchise for a long time.