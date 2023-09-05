The Seattle Mariners are on the road to take on the Cincinnati Reds for the second game of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Mariners-Reds prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Reds won game one of the series 6-3, and they really needed it. Hunter Renfroe and Tyler Stephenson had multi-hit games for the Reds. Spencer Steer hit a three-run home run in the second inning to extend the lead, and help lift the Reds to a win. Tejay Antone got the start as an opener. He went two perfect innings, and struck out three batters. Ian Gibaut notched his second save of the season in the win.

The Mariners actually out-hit the Reds 9-8 in the game. They just could not push across any more runs. Mike Ford and Cal Raleigh had two hits each in the loss. Ford and Julio Rodriguez each homered, as well. J.P Crawford had the other RBI for the Mariners. Bryan Woo threw five innings, allowed five runs on four hits, and did not strikeout anybody as he suffered the loss. Luke Weaver ended the game by throwing 2 1/3 innings of one-run baseball against his former team.

Bryce Miller will get the start for the Mariners in this game. Connor Phillips will make his Major League Debut for the Reds.

Here are the Mariners-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Reds Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-102)

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-118)

Over: 10 (-105)

Under: 10 (-115)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Reds

TV: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Bryce Miller has thrown the ball very well in his rookie season. He started August off a rough start, but his past five starts have been very solid. In those starts, Miller has thrown 27 innings, allowed just 25 hits, struck out 25, walked four, and he has an ERA of 2.67. He has been pitching very well, and if he keeps it up, the Mariners will cover the spread.

Miller has allowed opponents to hit just .227 off him this season. That is pretty good, and the Reds sometimes struggle to hit. The Mariners held the Reds to eight hits in the first game of the series, and the Reds will have a tougher matchup in this one. As long as Bryce Miller pitches his game, they should be able to cover the spread.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Phillips was having a fantastic season in the Minor Leagues. He had a 3.86 ERA in 105 innings pitched. His WHIP was a little bit high, but his strikeout numbers were impressive. He has 154 strikeouts in 105 innings combined between double-A and triple-A. His ability to strikeout batters at a high rate will bode well for him in this game. The Mariners have struck out the second most times in the MLB this season. Phillips will have a lot of adrenaline rolling in this game, but if he can calm his nerves enough to pitch as he did in the minor leagues, the Reds will cover the spread.

Final Mariners-Reds Prediction & Pick

As a baseball fan, I love this pitching matchup. Two young future stars are on the mound, and they should be on their game in this one. It is always tough for a debut player to have a good game, especially as a pitcher, but I like the matchup that Phillips has. I will take the Reds to cover the spread as underdogs.

Final Mariners-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds +1.5 (-118), Under 10 (-115)