At one point, the Seattle Mariners were leading the AL West by ten games. It looked as if the team was building off a successful 2023 season and was taking the next step towards perennial contention. However, the team has collapsed since holding that lead. Now, the team is in second place at 64-64, five games behind the rival Houston Astros. Because of this long drop down the standings, President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto fired manager Scott Servais on Thursday.

The fact that the Mariners had a lead that large and now have a good chance of not making the playoffs at all is astounding. Usually, a ten-game lead at almost any time of the season ensures a division win. Yet, Servais and hitting coach Jarret DeHart could not get the Seattle offense going. It cost both of them their jobs Thursday. Now, it's up to club legend Dan Wilson to help Dipoto get the Mariners back to the postseason.

Scott Servais leaves Mariners after almost nine seasons

“We believe that we need a new voice in the clubhouse,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a statement posted on the team's X, formerly Twitter account. “Dan knows our team and has been a key member of our organization working with players at every level over the past 11 years. He is well respected within and outside of our clubhouse and we are confident he will do a great job in leading our group over the final six weeks of the season and moving forward.”

In an era where managers seem to get shorter and shorter leashes, Servais' tenure in the Emerald City was a refreshing change of pace. The former manager served almost nine full seasons in the role. Only the Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Cash (ten seasons) and Atlanta Braves' Brian Snitker (nine seasons) have been in their roles longer. Yet, he couldn't get the team's offensive attack going, so the excellent pitching that Seattle possesses often went to waste.

It will now be up to Wilson to assist Dipoto in his effort to bring the franchise back to the postseason. The franchise legend has served in many roles for the team, including as a catcher for the big-league club from 1994 to 2005. He reportedly has a close relationship with current starting catcher Cal Raleigh, who has become one of the best all-around backstops in baseball. That should help ease the transition as Wilson takes charge. Now it's time to see if Dipoto will be successful in his mission, or if he will be the next one out the door.