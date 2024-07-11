The Mariners make the trip to Los Angeles to face the Angels! The Mariners are playing much better than the Angels leading into this matchup and overall this season. The Angels are also spiraling leading into this matchup. Our MLB odds series has our Mariners-Angels prediction, odds, and pick for Thursday.

Mariners-Angels Projected Starters

Luis Castillo vs. Tyler Anderson

Luis Castillo (7-9) with a 3.72 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched 6.2 innings and gave up one run on two hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in a Mariners win.

2024 Road Splits: (2-6) 4.59 ERA

Tyler Anderson (8-8) with a 2.81 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched eight innings and gave up zero runs on three hits with zero walks and 10 strikeouts in an Angels win.

2024 Home Splits: (3-5) 3.66 ERA

MLB Odds: Mariners-Angels Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -172

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-111)

Moneyline: +144

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Angels

Time: 9:38 pm ET

TV: Bally Sports West / ROOT Sports

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners have been playing well this season and have a 50-43 record. The Mariners have struggled behind the plate this season, but their pitching staff is a top-10 unit in the MLB. Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, Mitch Haniger, Jorge Polanco, Ty France, and Mitch Garver are standouts on offense despite their struggles. Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, and Bryce Miller have all been at varying levels of good to great for the Mariners pitching-wise and have carried the team when needed.

The Mariners are starting Luis Castillo on the mound where he has a 7-9 record, a 3.72 ERA, and a 1.18 WHIP. Through 111.1 innings, he has allowed 48 runs on 99 hits with 32 walks and 111 strikeouts. In his 19 starts this season, the Mariners have a 9-10 record. Castillo has been solid for a great pitching staff in Seattle and gets a great matchup against an offense that has struggled as much as the Angels.

The Mariners have talent, but they have struggled this season behind the plate. They are dead-last in batting average at .218 which is 30th in the league after finishing last season at .242. Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, and Ty France lead the Mariners in most batting categories. Rodriguez leads in batting average at .256 and in total hits at 91. Raleigh then leads in home runs at 17 and in RBI at 55. Finally, Ty France leads in OBP at .322. This offense has been awful all year and they get a tough matchup against Tyler Anderson on the mound for the Angels where he has been one of the few bright spots this team has had all year.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels have struggled this season on their way to a 37-54 record. They have lost eight of their last nine games and three straight leading into this game. The offense has struggled, but their pitching has been one of the worst in the league. Taylor Ward, Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, Mike Trout, and Anthony Rendon have tried to lead a struggling offense. On the mound, Tyler Anderson and Jose Soriano have played well for a unit that has struggled all season. The Angels have struggled to find consistency this season and it does not get any easier against this matchup.

The Angels are starting Tyler Anderson on the mound where he has an 8-8 record, a 2.81 ERA, and a 1.18 WHIP. He has allowed 36 runs on 85 hits with 47 walks and 77 strikeouts through 112 innings. The Angels have gone 9-9 in the 18 games he started this season. Anderson is the ace for the Angels and gets a great matchup against an offense that has been as awful as the Mariners all year.

The Angels' offense has struggled this season. They are 20th in team batting average at .236 after finishing last season at .254. The offense is led by Taylor Ward, Luis Rengifo, Jo Adell, and Logan O'Hoppe in most batting categories. Ward is tied for the lead in home runs at 14 with Adell and O'Hoppe and then he leads in RBI at 44. Then, O'Hoppe leads in batting average at .282 and OBP at .334. Finally, Rengifo leads in total hits at 79. This offense gets an interesting matchup against Luis Castillo on the mound because he has been solid, but has also had issues with consistency in Seattle.

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick

This should become a pitching duel and when that happens the Angels have the advantage with Anderson over Castillo. The Angels have the offensive advantage because of how much the Mariners have struggled. The Angels are also spiraling leading into this game, but the key is Anderson so expect the Angels to cover and win at home.

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels +1.5 (-111)