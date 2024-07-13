Goerge Kirby will be on the mound for the Seattle Mariners as they face the Los Angeles Angels. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Angels prediction and pick.

Mariners-Angels Projected Starters

George Kirby vs. Jose Soriano

George Kirby (7-6) with a 3.39 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP

Last Start: Kirby went six innings in his last start, giving up seven hits and a walk. Three runs would score as he took a no-decision in a ten-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

2024 Road Splits: In ten road starts this year, Kirby is 2-4 with a 4.11 ERA and a .250 opponent batting average.

Jose Soriano (4-7) with a 3.87 ERA and 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Sorinao went five innings in his last start, giving up six hits and a walk. Three runs were scored as he took the loss to the Cubs.

2024 Home Splits: Soriano has made five starts with six total appearances at home. He has a 5.54 ERA and a .258 opponent batting average at home.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Angels Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -144

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Angels

Time: 9:38 PM ET/ 6:38 PM PT

TV: RSNW/BSW

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners are 26th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 30th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging. Cal Raliegh has led the way this year. He is hitting just .215 on the year but has 19 home runs and 59 RBIs. Further, he has scored 30 times. Also struggling at the plate but driving in runs is Mitch Garver. He is hitting just .174 with a .289 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs, 36 RBIS and 30 runs scored. Hitting the best this year is Julio Rodriguez. He is hitting .259 on the year with eight home runs, 34 RBIS, and 43 runs scored.

Cal Raliegh has been on fire in the last week. He is hitting .400 in the last week with four home runs and eight RBIs. He has also scored eight times in the last week. Mitch Haniger is also driving in runs. He is hitting just .125 this year, but has a home run and three RBIs plus has scored twice. Also hitting well in the last week is Julio Rodriguez. He is hitting .533 in the last week with a home run and two RBIs. Further, he has scored four times in the last week.

Current Mariners have 38 career at-bats against Jose Soriano. They have hit .316 against him. Ty France has had some solid success. He is three for four with a double and three RBIs. Cal Raleigh is also one for four with two RBIs. JP Crawford has the most experience with Soriano. He is four for eight with two doubles against Soriano in his career.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels are 25th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 22nd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Taylor Ward leads the way. He is hitting .233 this year with 14 home runs and 44 RBIS. Further, he has scored 43 times this year. Zach Neto is also having a solid year. He is hitting .251 on the year with a .299 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs and 42 RBIs. Further, NEto has stolen 14 bases and scored 35 times. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Logan O'Hoppe. He is hitting .279 on the year with a .332 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs and 42 RBIs while scoring 41 times on the year.

Mickey Moniak has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .304 over the last week. He has a home run with five RBIs, plus has scored three times in the last week. Zach Neto has been solid in the last week as well. He is hitting .304 over the last week with a home run and four RBIs. He has scored twice in the last week. Logan O'Hoppe rounds out the hot bats. He is hitting .269 in the last week with a .345 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and four RBIS while scoring four runs in the last week.

The Angels have 36 career at-bats against George Kirby. Taylor Ward is three for 15 against Kirby. Mickey Moniak is two for eight with an RBI. Finally, Brandon Drury is two for five against Kirby.

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick

Neither offense has been good this year. George Kirby has struggled on the road this year, but Jose Soriano has struggled at home this year. Overall, this should be a close game. Take the extra runs in this one.

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels +1.5 (-142)