The Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels will finish their three-game series at Angels Stadium. We are in Anaheim, sharing our MLB odds series, sharing our Mariners-Angels prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Mariners defeated the Angels 6-2 on Saturday at Angels Stadium. Now, they have a chance to take the rubber match on Sunday and take a second straight from their divisional rivals. It started slowly over the first two innings, with neither team scoring. Then, the Mariners struck in the third when Julio Rodriguez clobbered a two-run bomb to deep center field to give the M's a 2-0 lead.

Teoscar Hernandez followed it up with a single to left-center field to make it 3-0. However, the Angels fought back in the bottom half of the inning when Shohei Ohtani blasted a two-run shot to deep right-center field to cut the deficit to 3-2.

But the Mariners were not having any of it as they tacked on more in the fourth inning when Tom Murphy singled to right-center field to give them a 4-2 lead. Then, J.P. Crawford added an RBI single to center to make it 5-2 Mariners. The Mariners added one more run in the seventh after Eugenio Suarez clipped a single to left-center field to put the game away.

Seattle starter Bryan Woo lasted only 4 2/3 innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts, costing him the chance for the win. Conversely, Patrick Sandoval continued to struggle, lasting five innings while allowing five earned runs on 10 hits while striking out eight.

Logan Gilbert will make the start today for the Mariners and comes into the game with a 4-3 record and a 3.80 ERA. Furthermore, he is coming off a start where he lasted seven innings while allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out six in a win over the San Diego Padres. Griffin Canning will make the start for the Angels and comes into the game with a 4-3 record with a 4.47 ERA. Also, he went six innings in his last outing while allowing one earned run on four hits. These four lead an offense that is 26th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, 19th in runs, 21st in home runs, and 25th in slugging percentage.

Here are the Mariners-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Angels Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+132)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-160)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Angels

TV: MLB TV Extra Innings, MLB TV, ROOT Sports Northwest

Stream: MLB

Time: 4:07 PM ET/1:07 PM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners are inconsistent on offense. However, they still have some hitters that can do damage. Ty France is batting .275 with five home runs, 28 RBIs, and 36 runs. Meanwhile, Suarez is hitting .216 with six home runs, 36 RBIs, and 23 runs. Rodriguez is batting .250 with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs, and 39 runs. Likewise, Jarred Kelenic is hitting .268 with 11 home runs, 29 RBIs, and 28 runs.

Gilbert made it into the sixth inning in all three of his starts against the Angels in 2022. Now, he looks to replicate the effort and take down a team that has done fairly well against.

The Mariners will cover the spread if they can get early offense. Then, Gilbert needs to allow two or fewer runs and let the bullpen finish it off.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels rode a five-game winning streak thanks to a good offense and solid pitching. Unfortunately, the offense only showed up for one inning last night. Mike Trout is batting .253 with 14 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 38 runs. However, he has not had a hit in three games. Ohtani is hitting .281 with 18 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 39 runs. Amazingly, his home run was the only offense last night. Gio Urshela is batting .303 with two home runs, 24 RBI,s and 22 runs. Ultimately, he is doing exactly what the Angels signed him for. Hunter Renfroe is hitting .249 with 11 home runs, 30 RBIs, and 32 runs. Sadly, he came back from paternity leave and did not get a hit.

Canning has allowed three or fewer runs in four straight starts. Now, he gets a chance to do it again. Canning must find his efficiency and last six innings in this game to give the bullpen a better chance.

The Angels will cover the spread if they can hit the ball early. Then, Canning must continue his recent string of success.

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick

This feels loike a game where both pitchers will have solid games. Then, it may become a tight game toward the end. The Angels will walk off in this one.

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-160)