The Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels. Our MLB odds series has our Mariners Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mariners Angels.

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels arrive at a very important moment in their respective seasons. The two teams are separated by half a game. They are both under four games out of the third American League wild card spot, which is currently held by the Toronto Blue Jays. The Boston Red So and New York Yankees are jockeying for wild card position alongside the M's and the Halos. It's a very crowded field in an American League where only the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays have been able to attain a modest measure of separation from the pack.

If either the Mariners or Angels can win three games in this four-game weekend series, that would represent a significant catapult in pursuit of the wild card. Keep in mind that the Blue Jays and Red Sox play a series this weekend. If Seattle or L.A. can win three of four, that team would gain ground on Boston or Toronto and climb in the American League wild card standings.

This is a prove-it moment for two teams which have a chance to make a run.

Here are the Mariners-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Angels Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-154)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+128)

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Angels

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TV: Root Sports (Mariners) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:37 p.m. ET/6:37 p.m. PT

*Watch Mariners-Angels LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners have won their last four series. They have taken series from the Blue Jays, Twins, Diamondbacks, and Red Sox, all playoff contenders. Seattle is getting a few more timely hits. The Mariners have also shown an ability to come back from three-or-more-run deficits. They did so in three of those four series, bouncing back after slow starts. We are beginning to see a team which more closely resembles the group which made the American League playoffs and won a postseason series last year. The pitching is there and is never a question. The offense has been the problem, but Seattle batters are getting some timely hits. This team is getting hot at the right time and is well-positioned to exploit a weak Angel bullpen.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels have lost four of six, but those six games were in Toronto against the Blue Jays and in Atlanta against the Braves, who have the best record in baseball. The Angels still played two tough series. Now they come home to face the Mariners, a comparatively weaker opponent. Shohei Ohtani is on the mound, and he has historically done very well against Seattle hitting. There's a lot about this matchup which lines up favorably for the Halos. Keep in mind that Los Angeles has also added Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron. Grichuk homered in his first game as an Angel earlier this week in Atlanta. Cron is a former Halo who has been reunited with the franchise. He is a hefty power hitter who could be just the thing to foil Seattle's pitching.

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick

Ohtani might do well against the Mariners, but the Mariners have been playing well for two weeks. Stay away from this game.

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick: Mariners +1.5