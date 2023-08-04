The Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels. Our MLB odds series has our Mariners Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mariners Angels.

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels played a riveting, tense game on Thursday night in the opener of this crucial four-game series in Anaheim. The Mariners and Angels began the series trying to chase down the Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final wild card berth in the American League. The M's and Halos know that in order to catch and then pass Toronto, they have to pass the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, who are also in the mix in the wild card race.

The Mariners and Angels knew how important this series was, setting the stage for Thursday's game. Shohei Ohtani hit an eighth-inning home run to give the Angels a 3-1 lead for closer Carlos Estevez, who had not blown a save yet this season and has been a central reason the Angels are in the hunt for a postseason spot. However, Estevez loaded the bases with one out. Seattle sent Cade Marlowe — not one of its everyday regulars — to the plate in a huge spot. Marlowe fell behind 0-2 but then was able to get to a high Estevez fastball and drill it out of the park to right field. The grand slam gave Seattle a 5-3 lead in the top of the ninth. The Mariners eventually won, 5-3, to strike first in this series. The Angels really need to win two of the next three and salvage a four-game split. If they lose three of four, they won't just fall farther behind in the standings; they will have to leapfrog the Mariners in the coming weeks.

Here are the Mariners-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Angels Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+142)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-172)

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Angels

TV: Root Sports (Mariners) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:37 p.m. ET/6:37 p.m. PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners won their last four series. They came back from a three-run deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays on July 22. They came back from a four-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins on July 25. They came back from a three-run deficit to beat the Boston Red Sox on August 2. They erased a two-run, ninth-inning deficit against the Angels on Thursday night. This team is winning consistently, but the real story is more than just the wins themselves. The Mariners have become — in the past two and a half weeks — a very strong late-inning team. This identity, this capacity for late-inning heroics, was not in evidence before the All-Star break. The Mariners have developed more toughness and urgency in recent weeks. They are making their playoff push, and given the 2022 season, they have shown they can successfully nail down a postseason berth. The Angels have not proven the same.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels will be highly motivated after their brutal Thursday loss. They will want to bounce back here on Friday in the second game of this four-game series. They are still getting the best of Shohei Ohtani on a regular basis. They have acquired Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron to give Ohtani more protection in the lineup with Mike Trout injured. They have more resources now than they did two weeks ago. They outplayed the Mariners in the first eight innings on Thursday before Carlos Estevez blew his first save of the season. Estevez won't blow a second save in this game — or at least, that's not likely. Estevez is unlikely to blow another save at any point in this series. Thursday was an aberration.

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Angels don't merit trust. The Mariners struck gold in the ninth inning on Thursday but need to be a little more consistent before they are trusted. Stay away from this game.

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels +1.5