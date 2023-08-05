The Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels. Our MLB odds series has our Mariners Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mariners Angels.

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels are going in opposite directions. The Mariners are one win away from winning five series in a row after taking the second game of this four-game series on Friday night. The Mariners have won each of the first two games of the series and can guarantee three of four if they prevail on Saturday evening in Anaheim.

The Mariners continue to get big hits late in games. They came from behind in the ninth inning to win on Thursday. They broke an eighth-inning tie on Friday. The Angel bullpen, a longtime weakness of this organization, continues to fail to get big outs. That's why these teams are producing such different results. The Mariners have moved within 2.5 games of the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wild card spot in the American League. The Angels have fallen five games behind the Jays in the wild card race and 2.5 games behind the Mariners in the middle of the American League West standings.

The Angels really need to win the next two games to split this four-game set. At the very least, they have to avoid a four-game sweep, which would be something close to a knockout blow. If the Halos do lose on Saturday and Sunday, they would fall under .500 and would need to make up that much more ground in the remaining weeks of the season. Any potential wild card team will likely need to win at least 87 games if not more, so the Angels — currently at 56 wins — are setting up a situation in which they would need to go 31-20 in their last 51 games to have a reasonable shot at the playoffs. That's a lot of heavy lifting.

Here are the Mariners-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Angels Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+112)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-134)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Angels

TV: Root Sports (Mariners) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:07 p.m. ET/6:07 p.m. PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners continue to win games late. This is the team which made the playoffs last year. The Mariners have the pitching but have needed the offense to step up. In the last two and a half weeks, it has. The Mariners aren't winning games 1-0 or 2-1. They're winning 5-3 and 9-7. Eugenio Suarez has collected an RBI in each of his last 10 games. That's the elite run production and quality consistency the Mariners had been hoping for. Role players such as Cade Marlowe and Dylan Moore are helping out at the plate. This version of the M's is what Seattle envisioned for its season.

Meanwhile, the Angel bullpen is in shambles. Mike Trout is hurt. The Halos are leaking oil and morale is declining. The Angels regularly falter at this time of year, and after losing two straight tough games to the Mariners, it's hard to have a lot of faith in this Los Angeles team.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels must win. That's the biggest and best reason to pick them. They have been backed into a corner, and they know they need to come out swinging in this game. Their season — much like the future of their existence — is squarely on the line. They went all-in to push for a playoff berth and make a real attempt to keep Shohei Ohtani beyond this season. Its put up or shut up time for a team which has very little margin for error. If the Halos need at least 31 wins over the remainder of the season, they better collect those wins now, because they will be tougher later in the year.

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Angels have to win this game, but the Mariners are owning them in late-inning situations. This is not an easy game to pick, so stay away from it.

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels +1.5