We're set to bring you a prediction and pick for today's MLB action as we look towards this competitive series in the American League West. The Seattle Mariners (67-55) will take on the Houston Astros (70-53) for the second meeting of their three-game series. The Mariners took last night's game 2-0. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mariners-Astros prediction and pick.

The Seattle Mariners are currently third in the AL West and sit just five games back of the leading Texas Rangers. The Mariners are the only team in their division riding a win streak at the moment and they've had a stellar month of August to really tighten up the race at the top. At just 2.5 games back of the Astros, this series becomes pivotal for the Mariners in making their postseason move. Logan Gilbert (RHP) will start for them.

The Houston Astros sit at second in the AL West and trail the Rangers by just 2.5 games. They're recently coming off a 10-game stretch that saw them go 7-3. They're just 2-3 in their last five games, however, and will be hoping to bounce back at home after last night's shutout. They'll need to steal at least one game back from these Mariners to protect their standing. Framber Valdez (RHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Mariners-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Astros Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-176)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+146)

Over (8): -106

Under (8): -114

How To Watch Mariners vs. Astros

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners have been reeling during the month of August and they've done a ton to increase their chances of catching the Astros in the standings. They've gone 13-3 this month and already have a leg-up in this series as they saw a collective shut-out from their pitching staff. The Mariners have been a solid road team this year at 33-27 and would benefit greatly from a sweep here. Julio Rodriguez was the hero with his solo homer, but look for the Mariners bats to wake up today.

Lance Gilbert (10-5) will start with a 3.80 ERA through 142 innings of work. He's been one of the more consistent workhorses this season and has a hit/strikeout ratio of 124/143. He had a shaky start his last time out against the Royals, but pitched seven scoreless innings and allowed only one hit the game prior. He's typically better at home than he is on the road, but Gilbert still gives them a great chance to win from the mound.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros were able to threaten with men on base in last night's loss, but they failed to drive in any runs as their bats saw a slow day. Bryce Miller of the Mariners was having a tremendous day and it was certainly an off-night for the Astros. Still, they have to realize how important this series is in protecting their lead in the standings. The Mariners jump the Blue Jays with last night's win, so the Astros must do everything in their power to steal back one of these games at home.

Framber Valdez (9-8) will start with a 3.31 ERA through 149.2 innings of work. He's a great option for the Astros and notched a historic no-hitter just three starts ago. Since then, his numbers have been average and he's been able to translate them into wins. He's got tremendous movement at the plate and will give the Astros a great chance to jump out to a lead early in this game if he can find his control.

Final Mariners-Astros Prediction & Pick

This game may come down to which team scores first and jumps out to a lead. Both pitchers are very solid, but the flood gates could open for either of them if runs begin to come up on the board. The Mariners are playing some inspiring baseball and it seems like they're riding a hot streak to the top of the division. The Astros have a great chance with Valdez on the home mound, but we'll go with the underdogs to get this win here tonight.

Final Mariners-Astros Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners +1.5 (-176)