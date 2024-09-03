ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Mariners send Luis Castillo to the mound as they visit the Oakland Athletics. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Athletics prediction and pick.

Mariners-Athletics Projected Starters

Luis Castillo vs. J.T. Ginn

Luis Castillo (11-12) with a 3.65 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP

Last Start: Castillo went 5.2 innings in his last start, giving up six hits, two walks, and a home run. He would surrender two runs in a win over the Rays.

2024 Road Splits: In 12 starts on the road, Castillo is 4-7 with a 4.35 ERA and a .242 opponent batting average.

J.T. Ginn (0-0) with a 5.19 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP

Last Start: Ginn went five innings, giving up four hits, a walk, and two home runs. He would surrender four runs, in a no-decision as the Athletics lost to the Reds.

2024 Home Splits: Ginn has made two appearances at home, going 3.2 innings with one run surrendered.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Athletics Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -154

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Athletics

Time: 9:40 PM ET/ 6:40 PM PT

TV: RSNW/NBCSCA

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners are 26th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 30th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. Cal Raleigh has led the way this year. He is hitting just .204 on the year with a .298 on-base percentage. He has 27 home runs and 80 RBIs. Further, he has stolen five bases and scored 57 times. Mitch Haniger has also been solid. He is hitting just .208 but he has 12 home runs and 44 RBIs. Further, he has scored 40 times. Julio Rodriguez has been solid this year. He is hitting .259 on the year with a .318 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs and 46 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 19 bases and scored 52 runs this year.

Julio Rodriguez has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .318 in the last week with a .423 on-base percentage. Rodriguez has two home runs, six RBIs, a stolen base, and five runs scored in the last week. Meanwhile, Victor Robles is hitting .412 in the last week with a home run and five RBIs. He has also stolen three bases and scored three times. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Randy Arozarena. He is hitting .304 this week with two home runs, four RBIs, and four runs scored. The Mariners have hit .225 in the last week with nine home runs and 28 runs scored in six games.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics are 25th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 24th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging. Brent Rooker has led the way. He is hitting .295 this year with 33 home runs and 92 RBIs. He has also eight seven bases and scored 69 times on the year. Shea Langeliers is also having a solid year. He is hitting just .221 but with a .284 on-base percentage. He has 23 home runs, 64 RBIs, and has scored 48 times on the year. Rounding out the top bats on the year with JJ Bleday. He is hitting .248 this year with a .327 on-base percentage. He has 20 home runs, and 54 RBIs while scoring 67 times this year.

Lawrence Butler is coming into this game hot. He is hitting .500 this week with six home runs, ten RBIs, and eight runs scored in the last week. Seth Brown is also hitting .364 in the last week with a .440 on-base percentage. Brown has two home runs, eight RBIs, and four runs scored in the last week. Rounding out the best bats in the last week is Brent Rooker. He is hitting .400 in the last week with three home runs, five RBIs, and six runs scored. The Athletics have hit .298 in the last week with 38 runs scored in six games.

Current Athletics have 61 career at-bats against Luis Castillo. They have hit .262 against him with four RBIs. Shea Langeliers is 5-13 with two doubles, a triple, and an RBI. Meanwhile, JJ Bleday is 3-7 with a home run and an RBI. Finally, Seth Brown is 3-12 with two walks and a double against Castillo.

Final Mariners-Athletics Prediction & Pick

Luis Castillo has been up and down as of late. He has given up two or fewer runs in two of his last five starts. He also also given up four or more runs twice in that time as well. Still, the Mariners are 3-2 in those five starts. JT Ginn does not have a large track record, with just three appearances in his entire career. With how the Mariners have been hitting and struggling some on offense, plus the Athletics hitting well, they should be able to keep it close. Take the Athletics plus the runs.

Final Mariners-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Athletics +1.5 (-126)