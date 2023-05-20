Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Seattle Mariners take on the Atlanta Braves. Our MLB odds series has our Mariners Braves prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mariners Braves.

The Seattle Mariners face a problem in the American League West and the American League as a whole. They not only trail the first-place Texas Rangers in their own division; they are under .500 with just over one-fourth of the season completed. They trail the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels. They will have to beat out at least two if not more teams from the ferocious American League East. The top three teams in the A.L. East are likely to make the playoffs, two of them as wild cards. The Mariners don’t face a massive deficit in terms of games behind other playoff teams, but the problem is how many teams they will have to surpass in order to get a playoff spot. Seattle has to find a hot streak and improve its position before too many more games fly off the schedule. It’s true that the Mariners didn’t get going until mid-June of 2022 to turn their season around, but they can’t rely on that same formula in 2023. Seattle definitely can’t bank on another 14-game winning streak.

Here are the Mariners-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Braves Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-172)

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (+142)

Over: 9.5 (-102)

Under: 9.5 (-120)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Braves

TV: Fox Sports

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners have Logan Gilbert, one of their many fine starters, against the Atlanta bullpen, with Jesse Chavez as the opener for the Braves. Seattle’s pitching has been superb this season. The Mariners have been getting great performances from their starters and their bullpen. Atlanta has endured injuries to starting pitchers Max Fried and Kyle Wright, so the Braves are shorthanded on their staff. They are using a bullpen game here, and they will have to use a few more bullpen games in the coming weeks. This is exactly the right spot for the Mariners to pounce on the Braves’ limitations and get them in a particular set of circumstances. Seattle is not a better team in general, but the pitching situation in this game is quite favorable for the M’s.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners might have good pitching, but they have atrocious hitting. Seattle has one of the worst batting averages in the majors. The Mariners have been a bad hitting team with runners in scoring position, including with two out. Even with Atlanta’s bullpen having to shoulder the load in this game, the Braves have a much better offense and a much better team than the Mariners. That will be enough for Atlanta to cover.

Final Mariners-Braves Prediction & Pick

When you know that one team is clearly better than the other — as is the case here, with the Braves being much better than the Mariners — but the superior team is operating at a significant disadvantage, due to a lack of available starting pitchers, that’s exactly the kind of situation in which to stay away from a game and look for other, different betting plays. Maybe look for a live betting play as an alternative.

Final Mariners-Braves Prediction & Pick: Mariners +1.5