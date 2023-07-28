The Seattle Mariners take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Mariners Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mariners Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have stumbled badly since the All-Star break. They got swept by the Toronto Blue Jays in their first series after the break. They did win two games in Atlanta against the Braves, but they got swept in Cincinnati by the Reds and lost a home-field three-game series to the St. Louis Cardinals. All told, the Diamondbacks have won just three games since the break. A team which led the National League West for months has now fallen several games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Diamondbacks are now one of several teams fighting for a National League wild card spot. They will have to beat out at least two of four teams — the San Francisco Giants, the Miami Marlins, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the second-place team in the National League Central, which is either the Milwaukee Brewers or the Reds — if they want to make the playoffs.

The good news for the Diamondbacks is that no teams are pulling away in the wild card race. The Giants recently lost six in a row. The Phillies have been treading water. The Marlins lost eight straight games after the All-Star break. The Diamondbacks have lost their leverage, but they're not far behind any of the teams they need to catch. They now need to get back to playing winning baseball.

Here are the Mariners-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Diamondbacks Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+126)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-152)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Diamondbacks

TV: Root Sports (Mariners) / MLB (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks are tumbling. They have not been the same team over the past month compared to the group which was 15 games over .500 at one point and led the Dodgers by several games in the N.L. West. What is happening in Phoenix? Simple: The Diamondbacks' pitching is suffering. The bullpen, which held things together reasonably well in May and early June, has struggled in more recent weeks. Merrill Kelly got hurt, which was a blow to the team and its rotation. Zac Gallen is still a very good pitcher, but he isn't dominating at the level he displayed earlier in the year.

Seattle has Logan Gilbert on the mound, going against Tommy Henry, a back-end rotation starter for Arizona. The Mariners have to like this matchup in particular, and they should feel confident about their ability to hit D-Back pitching in general.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks have struggled to pitch well, but the Mariners struggle to hit well. Yes, Seattle did have a few good games in Minnesota this past week versus the Twins, but Minnesota is a 54-50 team, hardly an above-average ballclub. The Mariners generally are inconsistent at the plate, and more than that, they have been an inconsistent team all season long. The Diamondbacks can get healthy against Seattle.

Final Mariners-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are struggling, and the Mariners have the pitching advantage, but neither team is particularly trustworthy right now. Stay away from this game and consider a live-betting play.

Final Mariners-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5