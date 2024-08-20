ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mariners-Dodgers.

The Seattle Mariners are wasting a lot of good pitching. They shut out the Los Angeles Dodgers through the first six innings of Monday night's game at Dodger Stadium. They did not own the lead at any point in those six innings because they didn't score, either. Then the Dodgers scored three in the seventh. Final score: 3-0, Los Angeles. Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times noted that the Mariners got a quality start from Bryan Woo on Monday, the 78th quality start for the staff this season and the 20th quality start since the All-Star break. Divish added that of the 20 quality-start games the Mariners have played since the All-Star break, the M's are 9-11 in those 20 games. Teams will lose games when their starter delivers a quality start, but they certainly should win a solid majority of quality-start games. That Seattle is under .500 in its last 20 quality-start games is a perfect embodiment of how much the Mariners are wasting their pitching. Championship baseball is built on elite pitching, and yet Seattle has so little offense that it is in line to completely miss the playoffs in spite of its strong starting rotation. Such is the depth of misery for the only MLB team which has never made the World Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed Max Muncy back to their lineup on Monday. Muncy promptly reminded everyone why he is so important to the Dodgers, hitting a clutch two-run homer in the seventh to give LA two insurance runs in its 3-0 win. If Muncy stays healthy, the Dodger batting order becomes noticeably better heading into September.

Mariners-Dodgers Projected Starters

Bryce Miller vs. Walker Buehler

Bryce Miller (9-7) has a 3.29 ERA. He is doing everything he can, but his last outing was a classic Mariner failure. Miller pitched seven shutout innings against the Tigers, only for his team to score just two runs and then lose the game late when the bullpen failed to protect the 2-0, eighth-inning lead. Seattle has lost way too many of those kinds of games this year. Miller can only focus on what he can control.

Last Start: Thursday, August 15 versus the Detroit Tigers: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 9 K

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 62 1/3 IP, 56 H, 35 R, 12 HR, 13 BB, 42 K

Walker Buehler (1-4) has a 5.58 ERA. He is trying to regain stamina, strength, rhythm, and mechanics after his long injury absence and recuperation. The Dodgers keep sending him out to the mound, but a lot of fans and observers think he should be moved to the bullpen, where he can be a one-inning guy who doesn't have to see an opponent's batting order twice. The Dodgers are trying to be patient with Buehler, but another bad start will increase pressure on the organization to make the switch to a bullpen role.

Last Start: Wednesday, August 14 versus the Milwaukee Brewers: 3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 4 BB, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: 4 starts, 21 IP, 22 H, 10 R, 3 HR, 5 BB, 20 K

Here are the Mariners-Dodgers MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Dodgers Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +120

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Mariners vs Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

TV: Root SportsNet Northwest (Mariners) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bryce Miller is a much better pitcher than Walker Buehler. One pitcher is in form, while the other pitcher lacks rhythm and confidence. It's actually very clear.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers have Max Muncy back, joining Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani. Those three guys provide more offense than the whole Mariner team. The LA offense can overcome Buehler's pitching limitations.

Final Mariners-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

This is a situation where the better team, the Dodgers, lacks the advantage in the pitching matchup. We therefore recommend that you pass on this game.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Mariners-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Mariners +1.5