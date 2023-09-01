The Seattle Mariners will begin a three-game series with the New York Mets this weekend. We are here to share our MLB odds series, make a Mariners-Mets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Mariners are coming off a series where they took two of three from the Oakland Athletics. Significantly, they have gone 13-2 over their past 15 games. The Mariners now sit at 76-57 and are first in the AL West.

The Mets lost two of three to the Texas Rangers. Sadly, they are 3-7 over their past 10 games. The Mets now are 61-73 and are sitting in last place in the NL East, with the team already looking to next season.

The Mariners lead the all-time series 12-6. Additionally, the Mariners took two of three in Queens last year. The Mariners are 6-3 in the nine games played in Queens. Now, they hope to excel again as they head into Citi Field for another showdown with the Mets.

They will send Logan Gilbert out on the mound. Significantly, he is 12-5 with a 3.66 ERA. Gilbert went seven innings in his last outing allowing just one earned run on two hits while striking out seven. Moreover, he has had a quality start in five of his past six starts.

Kadai Senga comes into this showdown with a record of 10-7 with a 3.17 ERA. Recently, he went 6 2/3 innings with two earned runs on four hits while striking out 10. But he was a hard-luck loser in that game as the Angels defeated the Mets. Ultimately, Senga has had four straight quality starts, including five in his last six.

Here are the Mariners-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Mets Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+158)

New York Mets: +1.5 (-192)

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Mets

TV: None

Stream: Apple TV + and MLB TV

Time: 7:11 PM ET/4:11 PM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners have soared to the top of the AL West. Significantly, they have soared thanks to elite pitching and an improved offense. Eugenio Suarez is batting .236 with 18 home runs, 83 RBIs, and 54 runs. Meanwhile, Cal Raleigh is hitting .229 with 25 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 64 runs. Teoscar Hernandez is batting .264 with 23 home runs, 81 RBIs, and 60 runs. Also, Julio Rodriguez is hitting .286 with 24 home runs, 87 RBIs, and 82 runs. But he has sat the last two games with a foot injury. Furthermore, Rodriguez is frustrated with the injury, and hopes he can play this weekend.

The Mariners are 19th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, 11th in runs, 10th in home runs, and 12th in slugging percentage. However, they are also currently the best team in baseball in team ERA. The Mariners have been cooling opposing bats and not letting hitters get the best of them. Thus, they have skyrocketed to the top of the standings and have a legitimate chance to win this division.

The Mariners will cover the spread if they can generate some hitting. Then, Gilbert must have a great outing.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets have given up on the season. Furthermore, they have sunk to the bottom of the standings and are just waiting for the season to end. The Mets still have some weapons that can hurt pitchers. Thus, there is a chance for them to do some damage.

Francisco Lindor is batting .251 with 24 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 85 runs. Also, Jeff McNeil is hitting .265 with six home runs, 47 RBIs, and 62 runs. Pete Alonso is batting .220 with 39 home runs, 96 RBIs, and 74 runs. Additionally, leadoff hitter Brandon Nimmo is hitting .260 with 19 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 72 runs.

The Mets are currently 25th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, 18th in runs, 10th in home runs, and 19th in slugging percentage. Furthermore, the pitching staff is not that great, either. The Mets currently are 18th in team ERA. Therefore, they have not performed to the expectations that everyone had at the start of the season.

The Mets will cover the spread if their four big bats can produce against one of the better pitchers in the league. Then, they need a good outing from their starting pitcher and must keep this game close with a quality start.

Final Mariners-Mets Prediction & Pick

The Mariners are the hottest team in baseball and have taken advantage of the collapse of the Rangers. Furthermore, they are just hitting on all cylinders. Expect this to continue as the Mariners continue to excel and Gilbert pitches a great game to lead them to another victory.

Final Mariners-Mets Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+158)