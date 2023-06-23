The Seattle Mariners continue their trip east visiting the Baltimore Orioles. It is now time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Orioles prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Last night it was domination for the Mariners as they avoided the sweep at the hands of the Yankees. They scored ten runs in the first four innings, helping get rookie Bryan Woo his first win. Still, the Mariners are just 5-5 in their last ten games and sit a game below .500 at 36-37 on the season. They are 9.5 games back in the AL West, and four games out of a wild card spot currently.

The Orioles split their quick two-game series with the Rays, losing Wednesday. They are still 45-28 on the season and in second in the AL East. The Orioles are in firm control of one of the wild card spots though, and are still the third-best team in the American League, just a half-game back of the Texas Rangers in that regard. They have won six of their last ten games and will be looking to get another home win. They have been stellar at home this year, going 22-13, while the Mariners are just 15-20 on the road this year.

Here are the Mariners-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Orioles Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+140)

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Orioles

TV: RSNW/MASN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners' offense came to life last night for the first time in a while. They had only scored three runs in the other two games against the Yankees before scoring ten last night. It was only the fifth time all year that the Mariners' offense reached double digits. Overall, they are 20th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 28th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. What has kept them in the race for a wild card spot has been stellar pitching. The Mariners' starting pitching leads the league in quality starts, while the team is ninth in ERA, fourth in WHIP, and sixth in opponent batting average this year.

Logan Gilbert will be on the hill tonight, and he has not been as solid as the other starters this year. He is 4-4 with a 4.31 ERA on the season. The last four games are fairly indicative of his season. Last time out he went 5.1 innings and gave up just two runs with a home run. The first start of the month was seven innings with just three hits and a run scored. In between were three innings and eight runs, while the last start of May was four innings with seven runs. He has had some issues with home runs as of late. He has given up home runs in five of his last six starts. In two of them, he gave up multiple home runs.

Last night it was Teoscar Hernandez that drove in two of the ten runs. He has had a very good month overall. He has driven in 13 runs so far this month with the help of four home runs, a triple, and two doubles. Hernandez is batting .333 on the month with a .400 on-base percentage. The slugging has also been solid this month. His slugging percentage is sitting at .603 this month. While Hernandez has been hot, young star Julio Rodriguez has not been. He does have eight RBIs this month with two home runs, but he is hitting just .214. He has also struck out 16 times this month. When he has gotten on base, Rodriguez has been an issue. He has stolen six bases with eight runs so far this month.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles' offense has been solid this year. They are top 15 in the league in all major categories, including being tenth in runs scored and eighth in slugging so far this year. There is not a major home run hitting on the team though. Ryan Mountcastle leads the team in home runs with 11. He is still on the ten-day IL though with an illness. He began doing rehab starts this week at Triple-A Norfolk, and could be back soon. Mountcastle is eligible to come off the IL in this game and could be in the lineup this weekend.

While Mountcastle is out, Austin Hays has been having an amazing month. In the year he is fourth in the majors in batting average and had a seven game hitting streak snapped in his last game. Still, he is hitting .353 on the month, while driving in eight runs. He has been scoring a lot. Hays has scored 13 times this month. As of late it has been Anthony Santander driving him home. He is the team leader in RBIs with 42 and has four in his last three games. He did not have an RBI this month until June eighth, as he was cold, hitting just .050 in the first week of the month. Since then, has hit .280 while having seven extra-base hits.

Starting for the Orioles today is Kyle Gibson. Gibson is not the most exciting pitcher, but he has been effective. He is 8-4 on the season with a 3.94 ERA. His last start was not bads, as he went six innings, giving up three hits and three runs while striking out seven. He took the loss though and the Orioles managed to score just two runs. This year, he has only given up more than three runs four times, with three of those times being four runs and he went 1-1 in those games.

Final Mariners-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Orioles have some of their best players hitting well. If they get Mountcastle back, the offense could be even better. With two similar pitchers on the mound, the offensive units will be difference. The Orioles have the slightly better pitcher, even on the advanced analytics. The advanced analytics do show that the two pitchers are closer together than their ERA and record suggest. Still, those same numbers show how much better the Oriole's bats are. With them getting runs here, take them in this one.

Final Mariners-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles +1.5 (-170)